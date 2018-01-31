GCMS girls basketball wins 41-26 over Tri-Point

CULLOM -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 41-26 Tuesday over Tri-Point.

Hannah Hathaway made a 3-pointer while Claire Retherford and Megan Moody each made a two-point basket and Addy Nugent added a free throw in the first quarter as GCMS took an 8-2 lead.

In the second quarter, Retherford had six points and Makenzi Bielfeldt and Hathaway each added two points as the Falcons (15-12) went into halftime leading 18-7.

Retherford, who finished the game with 14 points, tallied another six points in the third quarter while Moody and Maci Bielfeldt added two points as GCMS ended the quarter leading 28-17.

In the fourth quarter, Moody and Maci Bielfeldt each had four points while Hathaway and Abby Spiller each had two points and Makenzi Bielfeldt added a free throw.

Moody finished the game with eight points while Hathaway had seven points, Maci Bielfeldt had six points, Makenzi Bielfeldt had three points, Spiller had two points and Nugent had one point.

For Tri-Point, Sierra Hummel had nine points while Margie Billerbeck had seven points, Ellenie Dyrby had five points, Haley Jubin had four points and Beth Houck had one point.

GCMS 41, Tri-Point 26

GCMS 8 10 10 13 -- 41

TP 2 5 10 9 -- 26

GCMS (15-12)

Claire Retherford 7-0-14, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-1-3, Addy Nugent 0-1-1, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-7, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 1-4-6, Megan Moody 3-2-8, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 1-0-2. Totals 16-8-41.

Tri-Point

Haley Jubin 1-2-4, Ana Reynolds 0-0-0, Ellenie Dyrby 2-0-5, Beth Houck 0-1-1, Sierra Hummel 4-0-9, Abby Kerrins 3-0-7, Margie Billerbeck 0-0-0. Totals 10-3-26.

3-pointers -- GCMS (Hathaway). Tri-Point 3 (Dyrby, Hummel, Kerrins).