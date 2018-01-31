PBL girls basketball wins 54-40 over Hoopeston Area

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 54-40 Tuesday over Hoopeston Area.

The Panthers (18-7) led 14-3 after the first quarter as Ariana Gentzler had six points, Liberty Jamison had four points and Cassidi Nuckols and Mackenzie Bruns each had two points.

In the second quarter, Bruns had three points while Jamison, Madison Grohler and Nuckols each had two points and Gentzler added a free throw as PBL went into halftime leading 24-11.

The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 22-19 in the third quarter as Jamison scored 11 points -- including three 3-pointers -- while Bruns had four points, Madi Peden and Nuckols each had three points and Baylee Cosgrove added a free throw.

In the fourth quarter, Bruns had four points, Nuckols had three points and Mallorie Ecker had a free throw.

Three Panthers scored in double figures at the game's end as Jamison had 17 points, Bruns had 13 points and Nuckols had 10 points.

Gentzler had seven points while Peden had three points, Grohler had two points and Ecker and Cosgrove each had one point.

PBL 54, Hoopeston Area 40

HA 3 8 19 10 -- 40

PBL 14 10 22 8 -- 54

Hoopeston Area

Breanna Martin 1-0-2, Linares 0-0-0, Shelby Symmonds 3-2-8, Ally Watson 2-0-4, Lexi Breymeyer 5-0-11, Ariel Reeves 1-3-5, Drayer 3-2-10. Totals 15-7-40.

PBL (18-7)

Liberty Jamison 5-3-17, Mackenzie Bruns 5-3-13, Madi Peden 1-0-3, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 3-1-7, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 0-1-1, Madison Grohler 1-0-2, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 4-2-10. Totals 19-11-54.

3-pointers -- Hoopeston Area 3 (Drayer 2, Breymeyer). PBL (Jamison 4, Peden).