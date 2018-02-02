GCMS girls basketball wins 47-45 over Ridgeview

COLFAX -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 47-45 Thursday over Ridgeview.

The Falcons (16-12, 9-4 Heart of Illinois Conference) led 33-28 entering the fourth quarter, but two 3-pointers by Kelly Jones and six more points by Mya Tinsley -- who finished with a game-high 14 points -- helped Ridgeview (8-5 HOIC) cut into its deficit by outscoring GCMS.

Six points by Makenzi Bielfeldt -- including a 4-for-5 effort from the free-throw line -- in the fourth quarter helped keep the Falcons ahead along with four points by Claire Retherford and two points each from Maci Bielfeldt and Megan Moody.

The Falcons started the game by outscoring Ridgeview 11-9 in the first quarter as Retherford scored seven first-quarter points while Hannah Hathaway and Moody each added a two-point basket.

In the second quarter, Moody scored four points while Retherford and Makenzi Bielfeldt each had two points as GCMS took a 19-16 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, GCMS outscored Ridgeview 14-12 as Hathaway and Moody each had five points and Maci Bielfeldt added four points.

Retherford and Moody finished the game leading GCMS in scoring with 13 points each while Makenzi Bielfeldt had eight points, Hathaway had seven points and Maci Bielfeldt had six points.

GCMS 47, Ridgeview 45

GCMS 11 8 14 14 -- 47

RID 9 7 12 17 -- 45

GCMS (16-12, 9-4)

Claire Retherford 6-1-13, Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-4-8, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-7, Maci Bielfeldt 3-0-6, Megan Moody 6-0-13. Totals 20-5-47.

Ridgeview (8-5 HOIC)

Stacia Landry 1-0-2, River Rosales 3-0-9, Hannah Hamilton 3-0-6, Kelly Jones 4-0-11, Mya Tinsley 6-2-14, Haleigh Beck 1-0-3, Maddie Clark 0-0-0, Jaedyn Hadley 0-0-0. Totals 18-2-45.

3-pointers -- GCMS 2 (Hathaway, Moody). Ridgeview 7 (Rosales 3, Jones 3, Beck).