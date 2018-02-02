PBL girls basketball concludes regular season with 52-45 win over Cissna Park

PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.

PAXTON -- All five of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team's seniors -- Liberty Jamison, Valeree Johnson, Ariana Gentzler, Madison Grohler and Cassidi Nuckols -- started in Thursday's game against Cissna Park.

They ended the game -- and their finales on PBL's home court -- on a winning note with a 52-45 victory.

“I'm going to miss it," Gentzler said. "It's hard to believe that four years have gone by so fast and that I'm never going to play in this gym again. It was a good four years.”

***

With 3:47 left in the game and the score tied at 42-42, Cissna Park stole the ball on a PBL inbound pass, but Jamison stole it back with a diving play on the Panthers' frontcourt.

“At the end of the game, it was just about getting the ball and protecting the ball at that point," Jamison said. "I think we finished well. We had some free throws there at the end to seal the deal. We ended up with the win. It was even better going into regionals with a win. It definitely helps to keep us smooth-sailing for regionals next week.”

Five seconds later, Cassidi Nuckols broke the tie with a free throw. En route to a game-total 11 points, she would finish the fourth quarter sinking 5-of-6 shots from the charity stripe.

“I believe the key is to just keep calm and not think about it too much," Nuckols said. "I'm glad to have my teammates tell me over and over again to not think about it too much, and I'm blessed to have them on the court with me.”

After PBL's defense recorded another steal, Mackenzie Bruns assisted Gentzler on a layup that extended the Panthers' lead to 45-42 with 2:45 left in the game.

Baylee Cosgrove's defense forced Cissna Park's Gabby Wessels to dribble the ball out of bounds with 2:31 left in the game. After the Timberwolves' defense made a stop, however, Wessels drew Cosgrove's fourth foul and made a free throw with two minutes remaining to cut CP's deficit to 45-43.

Two free throws by Nuckols with 1:27 left in the game extended PBL's lead to 47-43. After a basket by Anna Jennings cut the Timberwolves' deficit to 47-45, Cissna Park had a chance to tie the game, but Wessels missed with about 45 seconds left. Gentzler was then fouled as she grabbed the defensive rebound.

“I definitely think that our defense was really good tonight," Jamison said. "I think everyone was on the floor for both teams going for the ball. I think it was a really good game. I think both teams came to play tonight. It was, overall, a good atmosphere, and our crowd was huge for senior night, so that was nice. It was really a high-energy night, and a good night.”

Gentzler drained the first of two free-throw attempts to make the score 48-45 with 43.5 seconds left.

After Gentzler missed her second free throw attempt, PBL got the ball back as Jamison and Wessels got into a jump-ball situation.

“Both teams were all over the floor," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "This was a fun Sangamon Valley Conference game with two competitive teams going at it. That could have went either way there at the end, and we were fortunate to make a little run there. The ball bounced our way a few times.”

Bruns drew Jasmine Stock's fourth foul with 24.9 seconds left. By that time, Stock's teammate, Olivia Powell, had four fouls as well.

Bruns made a free throw with 24.9 seconds remaining to extend PBL's lead to a two-score advantage at 49-45. Bruns then made another free throw with 13.1 seconds remaining to extend the lead to 50-45, and after she missed her second foul-shot attempt, Nuckols chased down the offensive rebound.

She made two free throws that concluded the scoring at 52-45.

“It was a really good game against Cissna Park," Nuckols said. "They played excellent today. I believe that it was one of the best games we've played with our effort and our mentality and how we ended the regular season. I just can't wait to play in regionals with my team.”

***

Both teams went into the fourth quarter in a 38-38 tie, and were held scoreless until Wessels made a field goal that gave Cissna Park a 40-38 lead.

Bruns -- who finished the game scoring in double figures with 10 points -- then scored on an offensive-rebound putback to tie the game at 40-40 before Stock made a basket to give the Timberwolves a 42-40 lead with 4:15 left in the game.

With 3:57 remaining, Bruns made a basket while being fouled, tying the game at 42-42.

“Our kids overcame some adversity," Lawler said. "They hit some big free throws down the stretch. It was a good win heading into regionals.”

The Panthers went into the second half leading 29-24 before a basket by Gentzler extended the lead to 31-24.

From there, however, Cissna Park went on an 8-0 run to take a 32-31 lead.

Emily Seggebruch started the run with a 3-pointer before Wessels made a basket with 4:41 left in the third quarter. Jennings then made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:04 left in the third quarter.

The Panthers responded with a 7-2 run.

After recording a steal, Jamison was fouled with 3:18 left in the third quarter. She made two free throws to give PBL the lead back at 33-32.

The PBL defense then forced Cissna Park to commit a five-second violation on an inbound pass attempt with 2:55 left in the third quarter. On PBL's ensuing possession, Gentzler -- who finished the game with a double-double via 15 points and 12 rebounds -- received a pass from Bruns and scored on a layup to extend PBL's lead to 35-32.

“It was really nice for me to have a good game," Gentzler said. "I've been having some off games, and my shots haven't been going in, so it was really nice to have a game where most of my layups went in. It was really exciting. We really played as a team. It was a nice win for all of us.”

Jamison made another free throw with 2:21 left in the third quarter to make the score 36-32.

After Jennings made a basket to cut Cissna Park's deficit to 36-34, two free throws by Bruns made the score 38-34 with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Wessels and Taya Kissack each made a basket to tie the game for the Timberwolves. The score remained tied at 38-38 at the third-quarter buzzer as each team committed a turnover on their final possessions of the quarter.

“It was a pretty close game," Jamison said. "After beating Cissna Park previously, we knew they were going to come out mad and ready to win, so we knew we had to come out strong. It was a back-and-forth game. It was a battle.”

***

Wessels made a basket to give Cissna Park the first lead of the game at 2-0 before an offensive-rebound putback by Nuckols tied the game at 2-2 and a basket by Jennings gave the Timberwolves the lead back at 4-2.

With 5:26 left in the first quarter, non-seniors Bruns and Madi Peden subbed in for Grohler and Johnson. Nuckols scored a game-tying basket less than 10 seconds later.

Wessels -- who finished with a game-high 17 points along with eight rebounds -- then stole the ball before getting fouled by Peden on a fastbreak layup. She made two free throws to give Cissna Park a 6-4 lead.

"Gabby is phenomenal," Lawler said. "I have nothing but positives to say about her. She's a great athlete. She's going to be awesome for whoever is lucky enough to get her down the road. You've got to give it up to Cissna Park. Their kids just play hard.”

Gentzler then scored on an offensive-rebound putback to tie the game at 6-6 before Bruns tipped a Stock pass in CP's backcourt, resulting in a steal. Bruns then assisted Grohler on a basket that gave PBL an 8-6 lead with 3:37 left in the first quarter.

Bruns then scored on a transition layup to extend the Panthers' lead to 10-6 before PBL's defense forced Cissna Park to commit a backcourt violation with 2:27 left in the first quarter.

“Defensively, we weren't perfect, but we got the job done," Lawler said.

Jamison scored to make the score 12-6 before Sloan Boyce made two baskets to cut Cissna Park's deficit to 12-10. Two free throws by Wessels tied the game at 12-12 with 15.2 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

After the two teams ended the first quarter with the tie score, Jamison drained a 3-pointer to give PBL a 15-12 lead. After Wessels stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup to cut the Timberwolves' deficit to 15-14, Gentzler scored a couple of baskets, including one on a offensive-rebound putback, to extend the Panthers' lead to 19-14.

"Ariana played extremely well," Lawler said. "She scored 15 without even a set play called for her. That's just a credit to her athleticism and her basketball abilities."

The Panthers' defense forced Kissack to turn the ball over out of bounds with 6:19 left in the second quarter and a Bruns pass deflection led to another Cissna Park turnover with 5:24 remaining in the quarter.

With 1:44 left in the second quarter, Grohler saved the ball from going out of bounds, and although Bruns missed the ensuing layup attempt, Cissna Park gave the ball back on an traveling violation.

Despite the turnovers, Cissna Park cut its deficit to 19-18 via baskets by Boyce and Stock. After Peden made two field goals, including a 3-pointer, to extend PBL's lead to 24-18, Boyce made a basket to make the score 24-20.

Johnson made a 3-pointer to extend PBL's lead to 27-20 before Wessels and Nuckols exchanged baskets to make the score 29-22. A basket by Jennings cut Cissna Park's deficit to 29-24 by halftime.

Along with the double-digit scoring efforts of Gentzler, Nuckols and Bruns, Jamison finished the game with eight points, Peden had five points and Johnson had three points.

“We were super-balanced overall," Lawler said. "Overall, we were balanced tonight.”

***

According to the senior-night program available to fans at Thursday's game, Jamison's future plans are to attend college and play basketball while majoring in nursing.

“I definitely am (going to miss PBL)," Jamison said. "I'm definitely excited to continue playing next year. It has been a long ride with the other girls. There are no other girls I'd rather be seniors with. I've been with them since I was in fifth grade, and it's just been a great program. I'm really happy to be with them.”

Nuckols's future plans are to attend a four-year college while playing basketball or softball.

“I will miss this place," Nuckols said. "It's dear to my heart, and I will forever love PBL.”

While Gentzler plans to play college volleyball while majoring in horticulture technology, Grohler plans to attend Union University to major in communications and Johnson plans to attend college and get a degree in construction management.

“Their story is pretty well-known with having three coaches. From day one, they have bought in. They've never been a headache for me. They show up to practice. They work. They've been phenomenal, positive leaders for the young girls in our program," Lawler said.

"To be honest, I don't know how you fill that void. All five of them bring something different to the table, whether it's Liberty's competitiveness or Ariana's goofiness. Madison may be a better teacher of the game than me sometimes. She's got an awesome basketball IQ. Those are five tremendous student-athletes. We're going to miss them next year.”

Before future plans can be made, PBL hopes to bring home the high school's first regional title in girls basketball since 2003.

The Panthers, who have a No. 2 sub-sectional seed, will face either sixth-seeded Beecher, which fell to 14-13 with a 55-26 loss Tuesday, Jan. 30, to Watseka or No. 11 seed Wilmington in the Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The winner will face either third-seeded Peotone -- which is 20-7 after wins over Iroquois West and Lisle on Tuesday, Jan. 30, and Thursday, Feb. 1, respectively -- or fifth-seeded Reed-Custer -- which improved to 14-14 with a 56-28 win over Momence on Wednesday, Jan. 31 -- in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We're getting our scouting reports together on everyone in that regional. We're going to build it and put our kids in the best spot that we can put them in to win, but our kids have to show up and play," Lawler said. "I think we're ready. I think these seniors have been craving this moment. It's do-or-die now. You don't get a second chance, so you've got to leave everything out on the floor.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity team won 35-21 Thursday over Cissna Park.

Hannah Schwarz scored four points in the first quarter while Kirra Lantz drained a 3-pointer as PBL led 7-3. In the second quarter, Brooke Walder scored five points, including a 3-pointer, while Schwarz added a free throw as the Panthers went into halftime leading 13-7.

In the third quarter, PBL outscored Cissna Park 11-8 as Lantz had five points while Mallorie Ecker, Kayla Adwell and Schwarz each added two points.

The Panthers outscored the Timberwolves 10-6 as Schwarz and Kayla Suhl each drained a 3-pointer while Adwell and Walder each added a two-point basket.

Schwarz finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 10 points while Lantz had eight points, Walder had seven points, Adwell had four points, Suhl had three points and Ecker had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

PBL 52, Cissna Park 45

CP 12 12 14 7 -- 45

PBL 12 17 9 14 -- 52

Cissna Park (19-9, 5-2)

Anna Jennings 5-0-11, Emily Seggebruch 1-0-3, Sloan Boyce 4-0-8, Jasmine Stock 2-0-4, Olivia Powell 0-0-0, Morgan Kaeb 0-0-0, Gabby Wessels 6-5-17, Taya Kissack 1-0-2. Totals 19-5-45.

PBL (19-7, 6-1)

Liberty Jamison 2-3-8, Mackenzie Bruns 3-4-10, Madi Peden 2-0-5, Valeree Johnson 1-0-3, Ariana Gentzler 7-1-15, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 3-5-11. Totals 18-13-52.

3-pointers -- Cissna Park 2 (Jennings, Seggebruch). PBL 3 (Jamison, Peden, Johnson).

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 34, Cissna Park 21

CP 3 4 8 6 -- 21

PBL 7 6 11 10 -- 34

Cissna Park

Kenadee Edelman 0-0-0, Emily Seggebruch 1-0-3, Morgan Kaeb 2-1-5, Taya Kissack 4-1-9, Bonnie Russel 1-0-3, Lauren Kaeb 0-1-1. Totals 8-3-21.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 4-1-10, Kayla Adwell 2-0-4, Mallorie Ecker 1-0-2, Kayla Suhl 1-0-3, Brooke Walder 3-0-7, Kirra Lantz 2-1-5, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0. Totals 14-2-34.

3-pointers -- Cissna Park 2 (Seggebruch, Russel). PBL 4 (Lantz, Walder, Schwarz, Suhl).