PBL High School to hold 5K as fundraiser for trip to Mississippi Delta

PAXTON -- A 5K race will be held by Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School on Saturday, March 3.
The race will be held as a fundraiser for the school's spring break service trip to the Mississippi Delta. Student will be helping work to build a home for Habitat for Humanity.
The race will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3. Anyone interested in receiving a T-shirt needs to register online by Feb. 21. After registering, participants are asked to email pburns@pblpanthers.org
to leave their desired shirt size.
Registration will also be available in person on the day of the race.
The school will also collect donations on the day of the event. There will be prizes awarded for top finishers and top donors.
Online registration is available at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/delta-dash-5k-tickets-42723647580?aff=es2.
