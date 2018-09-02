GCMS girls basketball loses to Watseka in IHSA Class 2A regional championship game

WATSEKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team ended its 2017-18 season with a 54-28 loss to Watseka in the championship game of the IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional on Thursday.

Megan Moody led GCMS in sccoring with 11 points, including eight in a third quarter in which the Falcons outscored Watseka 13-8.

Makenzi Bielfeldt added eight points for GCMS, which also received scoring contributions from Claire Retherford (four points), Emily Clinton (three) and Maci Bielfeldt (two).

For the Falcons, the season ends with a record of 17-13, the program's first winning season since 2011-12.

For Watseka (30-1), Summer Cramer led in scoring with 29 points while Kennedy Bauer also scored in double figures for the Warriors with 12 points.

Watseka 54, GCMS 28

GCMS 4 9 13 2 -- 28

WAT 18 13 8 15 -- 54

GCMS (17-13)

Claire Retherford 1-2-4, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-2-8, Hannah Hathaway 0-0-0, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Megan Moody 4-2-11, Emily Clinton 1-0-3, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 0-0-0. Totals 10-6-28.

Watseka (30-1)

Natalie Schroeder 1-1-3, Summer Cramer 10-5-29, Kennedy Bauer 3-5-12, Cassie Peters 0-0-0, Mallory Drake 3-0-8, Kate Norder 0-0-0, Emily Bunting 1-0-2. Totals 18-11-54.

3-pointers -- GCMS 2 (Moody, Clinton). Watseka 7 (Cramer 4, Drake 2, Bauer).