PBL girls basketball player Madison Grohler to compete in Three-Point Showdown sectional round

BRAIDWOOD -- Madison Grohler of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team will shoot in the sectional round of the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown.

Grohler made seven 3-pointers at the Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional on Thursday to advance to sectionals.

Peotone's Courtney Burks (eight 3-pointers at regionals), Beecher's Yadi Barraza (eight) and Wilmington's Jordyn Reents (six) will shoot with Grohler at the Gilman Iroquois West Sectional next Thursday prior to the sectional championship game, which will start at 7 p.m.

“I'm really excited," Grohler said. "I know my team's going to support me the whole way there. It has been a long ride, and I know all the work that us seniors have paid off is going to pay off next week. I plan to make it as far as I can for my team.”

Although the season ended for Grohler's team with a loss in Thursday's regional championship game to Peotone, Grohler said her support for PBL girls basketball has not ended.

“I just give all my support to all the girls who are coming up," Grohler said. "I hope they know never to give up and, even if you don't come out on top with a win, the hard work is what pays off, and the memories that you make are really what matters.”

PBL's Valeree Johnson (five), Ariana Gentzler (four) and Liberty Jamison (three) also participated in the Three-Point Showdown's regional round in Braidwood.

IHSA Class 2A

THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN

At Braidwood

Courtney Burks (Peotone) 8*, Yadi Barraza (Beecher) 8*, Madison Grohler (PBL) 7*, Jordyn Reents (Wilmington) 6*, Aubrey Barron (Beecher) 5, Kaylie Sippel (Beecher) 5, Josie Graffeo (Peotone) 5, Valeree Johnson (PBL) 5, Karina Marrs (Reed-Custer) 5, Jaden Christian (Reed-Custer) 5, Kiley Sowa (Wilmington) 5, Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4, Liberty Jamison (PBL) 3, Maggie Walsh (Peotone) 3, Emily Greer (Wilmington) 3, Yatzari Jauregui (Peotone) 3, Nicolle Kain (Beecher) 2, Amber Duran (Reed-Custer) 2, Antoinette Hill (Reed-Custer) 2.

* -- advancing shooters