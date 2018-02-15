PBL girls basketball standout Liberty Jamison signs with Lake Land College

PBL’s Liberty Jamison signs her letter of intent Thursday to play for the women’s basketball program at Lake Land College.

PAXTON -- Liberty Jamison's basketball career will continue for another two years.

Starting next fall, a career that started as a player in the Paxton Park District's youth league when she was 5 years old, and continued through Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High and PBL High School, will continue in a place nearly 80 miles away.

On Thursday, Jamison signed her letter of intent to join Lake Land College's women's basketball team.

"My whole basketball career has been here so far. It has definitely been a long process at PBL," Jamison said. "This is what I've known for my basketball career and for my entire life. It's definitely going to be a big change, but I'm also really excited."

During her time at PBL High School, Jamison became the second girl at the school to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

She entered last week's IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional with a career point total of 996. With 21 points in a semifinal win over Beecher and eight more points in a losing effort against Peotone, Jamison leaves PBL High School with 1,025 career points.

"That was my biggest goal going into this year, personally," Jamison said. "Obviously, as a team, there were other goals that we all wanted to accomplish together, but for me, that was the one thing that I really wanted to do."

As a team, PBL finished the 2017-18 season with a record of 20-8.

"When I wasn't shooting well, I just kept telling myself that it's OK and everybody has their off nights," Jamison said. "Just trust in my teammates and know that, even if I was having a bad night, they were going to have a good night. It turned out well in the end, so it was all good."

At the end of her junior season, Jamison had 657 career points. It was during that season when LLC head coach David Johnson's recruitment began, according to Jamison.

"Coach (David) Johnson has been looking at me since my junior year. I've had a lot of contact with him. Everything just kind of fell into place with it, and my scholarships worked out well for me," Jamison said. "It just ended up being the best deal that I thought was going to be the best for me in the end."

Jamison watched LLC's women's basketball team play a couple of times this season. As of Feb. 7, the Lakers had a 15-8 record.

"I've met all the girls," Jamison said. "They're really cool. A lot of them are actually returning -- there's eight freshmen now -- so next year, there will be a good group of girls who will be leading next year. I think it'll be a good year next year."

Jamison had made contact with other schools, including Division-III schools Millikin and Illinois College.

"I really like both of their coaches," Jamison said. "They are really cool coaches, but at the end of the day, I think Lakeland ended up being the best fit for me."

Jamison will enter the nursing program at LLC, which means that she will attend the school for three years.

After her two years of playing basketball at LLC, she plans on staying another year to focus on pursuing her nursing degree.

"Doing clinical stuff gets really hard when you're playing basketball," Jamison said. "It just seemed like the best decision. Right now, I don't see myself (playing after two years). I think, after my two years are over, I'll want to start working at just getting into the nursing field just so I can work my way up and build my career path and everything."

Whatever the future may hold for Jamison, she says that her hopes for the PBL girls basketball program's future are high.

"I think (our group of seniors) definitely left behind something," Jamison said. "These girls that we were with this year have much higher expectations just because we set those for them, and I know they're going to do really well."