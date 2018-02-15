PBL girls basketball's Madison Grohler ends season at IHSA Three-Point Showdown's sectional round

PBL’s Madison Grohler shoots in the Three-Point Showdown at the IHSA Class 2A Gilman Iroquois West Sectional on Thursday.

GILMAN -- After graduation, Madison Grohler plans to attend Union University to major in communications.

She was one of five seniors on a Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team that ended its season in the IHSA Class 2A regional round last week.

Before she could end her girls basketball career, Grohler had one more matter of unfinished business: the IHSA Three-Point Showdown.

Grohler ended her run through the Three-Point Showdown on Thursday at the 2A Gilman Iroquois West Sectional. She finished the round by making five 3-pointers.

“I'm really proud," Grohler said. "I can finally say that I can retire from my basketball career. There's nothing that I'm sad or mad about. I'm ready. I feel like I left my mark. I feel like my team left its mark.

"I feel like just making it this far shows what PBL girls basketball can do. I guarantee that, in the future, there are going to be more girls following in my footsteps, and I'm proud to be someone they can look up to.”

Emily Jordan of Westville made nine 3-pointers and St. Joseph-Ogden's Sydney Kelso and Peotone's Courtney Burks each drained eight treys to earn three of the four state-qualifying spots from the Iroquois West Sectional.

There was a four-shooter tiebreaker held for four players who made seven 3-pointers: St. Thomas More's Abby Leibach, Watseka's Mallory Drake, Westville's Emalee Smith and Salt Fork's Mackenzie Russell.

In the first tiebreaker, Leibach and Drake each made seven 3-pointers to force a second tiebreaker. Smith and Russell drained five treys and one trey, respectively, in the initial tiebreaker.

Leibach broke the tie by making six 3-pointers in the second tiebreaker to Drake's three treys.

IHSA Class 2A

THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN

At Gilman

Emily Jordan (Westville) 9*; Courtney Burks (Peotone) 8*; Sydney Kelso (St. Joseph-Ogden) 8*; Abby Leibach (St. Thomas More) 7-7-6*; Mallory Drake (Watseka) 7-7-3; Emalee Smith (Westville) 7-5; Mackenzie Russell (Salt Fork) 7-1; Zanna Myers (Monticello) 6; Madison Grohler (PBL) 5; Madison Riley (Heyworth) 5; Maclayne Taylor (St. Joseph-Ogden) 5; Jacey Stiers (Iroquois West) 5; Rachel Carney (Iroquois West) 4; Meara Tilstra (Iroquois West) 3; Yadi Barraza (Beecher) 3; Jordyn Reents (Wilmington) 1.

* -- advancing to state