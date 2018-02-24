Eureka girls basketball ends season with fourth-place finish at state

NORMAL -- With a 45-32 loss to Teutopolis in the third-place game of the IHSA Class 2A state tournament, the Eureka girls basketball team finished its season with a record of 28-5.

The Hornets started the game with a 15-8 advantage through the first quarter, beginning with a layup and a jump shot by Tessa Leman to give Eureka a 4-0 lead with 7:08 left in the first quarter.

A jump shot by Courtney Heffren and two free throws by Leman extended Eureka's lead to 8-2 with 3:56 remaining in the first quarter. A layup by Lauren Ausmus and a 3-pointer by Natalie Bardwell made the score 13-4 with 3:12 left in the first quarter.

Two free throws by Heffren made the score 15-8 with 17 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

A jump shot by Leman with 7:31 left in the second quarter extended Eureka's lead to 17-8 and another jumper by Leman with 6:45 remaining in the second quarter made the score 19-10 before Teutopolis went on a 5-0 run to cut its deficit to 19-15.

Natalie Anderson made a jump shot with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter before the Wooden Shoes (29-7) went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 21-21.

After Heffren made a jump shot with 3:10 remaining in the first half, two free throws by Teutopolis' Olivia Niemerg tied the game at 23-23 with 1:16 left in the first half. The two teams would be held scoreless for the rest of the first half.

Both teams would remain on their scoreless periods for the first 3:21 of the second half until Jolene Bueker made a jump shot to give Teutopolis a 25-23 lead.

Ausmus made a jump shot with 3:16 left in the third quarter to cut Eureka's deficit to 27-25 before a 3-pointer by Darby Leman cut the Hornets' deficit to 29-28 with 2:32 left in the third quarter.

A jump shot by Bardwell with 41 seconds left in the third quarter to cut Eureka's deficit to 32-30, and two free throws by Ausmus cut the gap to 34-32 as the third quarter came to an end.

Eureka was shut out in the fourth quarter as Teutopolis outscored the Hornets 11-0.

Tessa Leman tallied her second double-double of the state tournament with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Ausmus had six points and eight rebounds. Heffren had six points, three rebounds and three assists.

Teutopolis 45, Eureka 32

TEUT 8 15 11 11 -- 45

EUR 15 8 9 0 -- 32

Teutopolis (29-7)

Macy Michels 1-3 0-0 2, Morgan Mette 1-1 0-0 2, Jolene Bueker 5-12 5-5 15, Sadie Bueker 3-11 3-3 9, Marianna Memmen 0-5 2-2 2, Lexie Niebrugge 0-0 0-0 0, Ciara Roepke 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Niemerg 0-1 2-2 2, Alli Brumleve 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Frey 0-0 0-0 0, Karsyn Mette 0-0 0-0 0, Hope Bueker 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Pruemer 0-0 0-0 0, Claire Bushur 5-7 3-9 13, Emma Deters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-40 15-21 45.

Eureka (28-5)

Natalie Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Lauren Ausmus 2-10 2-2 6, Tessa Leman 4-12 2-2 10, Natalie Bardwell 2-7 0-0 5, Courtney Heffren 2-4 2-2 6, Darby Leman 1-4 0-0 3, Sydney Silverthorn 1-4 0-0 3, Kassidy Post 0-1 0-0 0, Alison Nohl 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Meredith Bardwell 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Meiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-46 6-6 32.

3-pointers -- Teutopolis 0-6. Eureka 2-15 (D. Leman 1-3, Bardwell 1-4).

Rebounds -- Teutopolis 45 (Bushur 10, J. Bueker 8, S. Bueker 8, Hemmen 3). Eureka 28 (T. Leman 10, Ausmus 8, Anderson 3, Heffren 3).

Assists -- Teutopolis 5 (J. Bueker 2, S. Bueker 2). Eureka 5 (Heffren 3, D. Leman 2).

Steals -- Teutopolis 5 (S. Bueker 2). Eureka 5 (D. Leman 2).

Blocks -- Teutopolis (S. Bueker). Eureka 4 (Anderson 2, Ausmus 2).