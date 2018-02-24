Eureka girls basketball loses 55-50 to Chicago Harlan in IHSA Class 2A state semifinals

NORMAL -- Despite a double-double from Tessa Leman, Eureka lost 55-50 to Chicago Harlan in the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals on Friday.

Leman scored 26 points for the Hornets (28-4) while also grabbing 13 rebounds.

Eureka grabbed an 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to a 3-pointer by Leman that cut a Hornets deficit to 4-3 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Leman made a layup with 4:57 remaining in the quarter to give Eureka a 5-4 lead.

After Harlan (26-6) took a 7-5 lead, Natalie Bardwell made a layup for the Hornets to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:09 left in the first quarter. A jump shot by Leman gave Eureka a 9-7 lead with 2:40 remaining in the quarter.

Two free throws by Leman extended the lead to 11-7 with 1:17 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Eureka outscored Harlan 15-13 to go into halftime leading 26-23.

A 3-pointer by Natalie Anderson gave Eureka a 14-13 lead with 7:10 left in the second quarter. Leman made a jump shot with 6:01 remaining in the quarter drained two free throws with 5:28 left in the quarter and made layups with 5:14 and 4:52 remaining in the quarter to give the Hornets a 22-15 lead.

After Harlan cut into their deficit via a 6-0 run, Lauren Ausmus made a layup with 3:26 remaining in the second quarter and Leman made two free throws to extend Eureka's lead to 26-21 with 59 seconds left in the first half.

Harlan outscored Eureka 19-10 in the third quarter to take a 42-36 lead.

Anderson finished the game with eight points while Lauren Ausmus had seven points, six rebounds and two assists. Natalie Bardwell had five points and six rebounds while Courtney Heffren had four points and six boards.

The Hornets will play in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Teutopolis.

Chicago Harlan 55, Eureka 50

EUR 11 15 10 14 -- 50

HAR 10 13 19 13 -- 55

Eureka (28-4)

Natalie Anderson 3-8 0-2 8, Lauren Ausmus 3-7 1-2 7, Tessa Leman 9-20 7-7 26, Natalie Bardwell 2-12 0-0 5, Courtney Heffren 2-4 0-0 4, Darby Leman 0-4 0-1 0, Sydney Silverthorn 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Greene 0-0 0-0 0, Meredith Bardwell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 8-11 50.

Chicago Harlan (26-6)

Brittany Williams 0-0 0-3 0, Aquila Anderson 3-5 4-7 10, Teneil Robertson 4-9 7-8 16, Kimeira Burks 4-12 1-2 11, Daijahnay Winston 6-15 3-11 16, Illie Benton 1-5 0-3 2, Kayla Niles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 13-21 55.

3-pointers -- Eureka 4-20 (Anderson 2-4, T. Leman 1-4, Bardwell 1-10). Harlan 6-25 (Winston 3-11, Burks 2-8, Robertson 1-1).

Rebounds -- Eureka 43 (T. Leman 13, Ausmus 6, Bardwell 6, Heffren 6). Harlan 31 (Robertson 12, Burks 4, Williams 3, Anderson 3, Benton 3).

Assists -- Eureka 8 (Heffren 5, Ausmus 2). Harlan 9 (Robertson 4, Burks 2).

Steals -- Eureka 5 (T. Leman 3, Bardwell 2). Harlan 7 (Robertson 3, Anderson 2).

Blocks -- Eureka (Bardwell). Harlan 4 (Benton 2, Williams, Burks).