PBL, GCMS girls basketball players named to all-conference teams

PAXTON -- Liberty Jamison and Ariana Gentzler of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team were each selected to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team.

Mackenzie Bruns and Cassidi Nuckols were each named to the second team while Baylee Cosgrove was selected as an honorable mention.

Claire Retherford of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team was named to the all-Heart of Illinois Conference second team.

Makenzi Bielfeldt and Megan Moody were each selected as honorable mentions. Bielfeldt was also selected as an honorable mention for the HOIC's all-defensive team.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE

First team

Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park; Rose Ritter, Clifton Central; Melissa Stewart, Dwight; Meara Tilstra, Iroquois West; Matti Lanie, Momence; Ariana Gentzler, PBL; Liberty Jamison, PBL; Jaimie Diedam, South Newton; Kennedy Bauer, Watseka; Summer Cramer, Watseka; Mallory Drake, Watseka.

Second team

Anna Jennings, Cissna Park; Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park; Mackenzie Bruns, PBL; Cassidi Nuckols, PBL; Magan Harris, Watseka.

Honorable mention

Olivia Powell, Cissna Park; Cassidy Gerdes, Clifton Central; Leah Flynn, Dwight; Maya Sanchez, Iroquois West; Brooke Kelly, Momence; Baylee Cosgrove, PBL; Shanelle Embery, South Newton; Emily Bunting, Watseka.

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE

First team

Aubrey Staton, El Paso-Gridley; Natalie Bardwell, Eureka; Tessa Leman*, Eureka; Stephanie Brown, Heyworth; Amber Tomlin, Heyworth; Jayden Standish*, Lexington; Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview.

Second team

Courtney Heffren, Eureka; Jadyn Mitchell, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland; Lexi Jochums, Fieldcrest; Sidney Hood, Fisher; Claire Retherford, GCMS; Chassidy Hays, Heyworth, Vanessa Ehnle, Tremont.

Honorable mention

Elizabeth Bowns, Blue Ridge; Jessica Carithers, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Cheyenne Carr, El Paso-Gridley; Becca Clanton, Fisher; Makenzi Bielfeldt, GCMS; Megan Moody, GCMS; Megan Woltkamp, LeRoy; Layken McGuire, Lexington; Raelyn Payne, Lexington; Kelly Jones, Ridgeview; Violet Thompson, Tremont; Hannah Rudsinski, Tri-Valley.

All-defensive team

Aubrey Staton, El Paso-Gridley; Courtney Heffren, Eureka; Liberty Vollmer, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland; Lexi Jochums, Fieldcrest; Amber Tomlin, Heyworth; Raelyn Payne, Lexington.

Honorable mention all-defensive

Hope McGinnes, Dee-Mack; Alivia Spenard, Fisher; Makenzi Bielfeldt, GCMS; Megan Woltkamp, LeRoy; Stacia Landry, Ridgeview; Renee Hartman, Tremont.

* -- unanimous selection