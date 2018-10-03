Area college sports catchup (March 10, 2018)

Kellyn Maynard -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout scored seven points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists to help Illinois Central College defeat Lewis & Clark 67-47 in the NJCAA Region 24 quarterfinals on Friday.
In a 69-56 win Saturday in the semifinals over Parkland College, Maynard scored seven points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out one assist.
Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball standout played one minute for Indiana Wesleyan in a 83-63 loss Friday to Southeastern in the NAIA Division II National Championship Round of 16.
Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that finished its season with a 23-6 record after an 84-53 loss to Lander on Friday in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Jonny Walder -- The former PBL baseball standout hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Lincoln Land Community College in a 6-2 win Friday over Frederick.
Cole Eshleman -- As of Saturday, the 2017 PBL graduate had one RBI, three runs scored for the Lindenwood-Belleville baseball team.
Dalton Coplea -- The fellow 2017 PBL graduate and Lindenwood-Belleville baseball teammate has scored one run as of Saturday.
Tucker Cribbett -- As of Saturday, the former GCMS baseball standout is betting .250 through four at-bats with one run scored
