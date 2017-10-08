GCMS High School girls golf starts 2017 season Monday

Katie Kamman chips the ball toward the green during Thursday’s GCMS girls golf practice.

GIBSON CITY -- It was a busy summer for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf team.

Last July, GCMS head coach Ann Spangler directed the ACT Theatre Company in Gibson City's presentation of Disney's "Peter Pan, Jr." at the pavilion of North Park.

Some of the members of the golf team participated in the play, and would simultaneously head to Railside Golf Club to hone their golf game.

Emily Massey, last year's head girls golf coach, was at the clubhouse on a daily basis, giving this year's golfers tests and assignments throughout the summer.

"Whenever they were available, they came out. (They would) sing and dance in the morning, play golf in the afternoon," Spangler said. "We are a very singing group."

With nine players on GCMS's roster, the group is larger in quantity than it had ever been, Spangler said.

Combined with the 15 golfers on the boys' team, Spangler said she is excited about the future of youth golf at GCMS.

"We're excited that there are so many golfers," Spangler said. "As a community, we're excited that kids want to learn to play golf. Hopefully, our area youth are really going to start playing a lot. I can see us being a dominant force someday. "We are looking forward to the season. We've got a couple of new freshmen, which is always exciting, and they're playing well at our practices."

Shannon Spangler -- who played in a couple of summer tournaments at Railside, Ann Spangler said -- and Megan Moody each return for their junior seasons.

Moody and Spangler each reached the IHSA Class 1A sectional round last year with scores of 101 and 102, respectively, at the Normal Regional. At the Lincoln Sectional, Moody finished 28th individually with a score of 105 while Spangler shot a 114 for 38th place.

"Shannon's in fine form. Megan is coming along well," Ann Spangler said.

Hattie Parsons returns for her junior season after shooting a 118 at regionals while Sydney Funk shot a 128 and Katie Kamman shot a 132 at regionals and return for their junior and sophomore seasons, respectively.

"Hattie conquered some stuff this week," Ann Spangler said. "They're honing their game, and things are looking a lot cleaner and crisper this year. They had some terrific drives at practice. They were really knocking the cover off the ball."

Ann Spangler said she hopes more girls advance to sectionals this year.

"We're hoping to get Hattie and Katie Kamman, Sydney (Funk) and Katie (Johnson to sectionals also."

No GCMS golfer has been to state since 2012, a streak that Ann Spangler said she hopes to come to and end this year.

"Maybe we'll get somebody to state this year. That's always the goal," Spangler said. "I see a lot of improvement from the end of last year. When you come back to a season after playing other sports, you've got to get back into shape, but I think everybody's ready for a really fun season."

The Falcons will start their season by participating in the Blue Ridge Invite in Farmer City at 1 p.m. Monday.

"We're excited about playing on Monday," Spangler said.

After hosting Monticello at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Blue Ridge at 4 p.m. Thursday, the Falcons will participate in the Bloomington Invite at 1 p.m. Friday at Highland Park.

"We love that Highland Tournament," Spangler said. "That's a really fun day for us. It's neat to play against other teams with other skill levels to challenge ourselves."

After 10 more meets, GCMS will travel to Shagbark Golf & Country Club in Onarga for an outing at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

"Shannon always looks forward to going to Shagbark," Ann Spangler said.

The Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament will be played at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Illinois State University before IHSA regionals start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.