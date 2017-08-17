GCMS girls golf defeats Iroquois West, Fisher

GCMS’s Shannon Spangler hits the ball toward the green during Thursday’s meet.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf team took first place in a home meet at Railside Golf Club on Thursday.

The Falcons shot a 184 while Iroquois West finished second place with a score of 207 and Fisher placed third with a score of 225. Blue Ridge did not have a fourth golfer, so it did not have a team score.

GCMS's Shannon Spangler finished first individually by shooting a 39 while teammates Hattie Parsons (46) and Megan Moody (49) finished second and third, respectively.

Fellow Falcon Katie Kamman tied for fourth with Iroquois West's Marissa Pool as they each finished with a score of 50.

Sydney Funk (56) and Katie Johnson (57) also participated in the meet for the Falcons.

At Railside

GCMS 184, Iroquois West 207, Fisher 225

TOP INDIVIDUALS

1. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 39; 2. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 46; 3. Megan Moody (GCMS) 49; 4. Katie Kamman (GCMS) 50; 4. Marissa Pool (IW) 50; 6. Sidney Hood (FISH) 51.

GCMS results -- Sydney Funk, 56; Katie Johnson, 57.