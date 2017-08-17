GCMS girls golf wins triangular meet

MONTICELLO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf team won a triangular meet on Wednesday.

The Falcons shot a 196 while LeRoy (219) and Monticello (204) finished second and third, respectively.

GCMS's Shannon Spangler was the top individual scorer as she shot a 42. Monticello's Molly Stringer and Ashley Long followed with scores of 46 and 48, respectively.

The Falcons' Megan Moody finshed in a tie for fourth with LeRoy's Megan Woltkamp as they each shot 50. GCMS's Hattie Parsons shot a 51 to finish sixth individually.

Katie Kamman (53), Sydney Funk (57) and Katie Kamman (62) also participated in the meet for the Falcons.

GCMS 196, LeRoy 219, Monticello 204

At Monticello

TOP INDIVIDUALS

1. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 42; 2. Molly Stringer (MON) 46; 3. Ashley Long (MON) 48; 4. Megan Moody (GCMS) 50; 4. Megan Woltkamp (LER) 52; 6. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 51.

Other GCMS results -- Katie Kamman, 53; Sydney Funk, 57; Katie Johnson 62.