GCMS girls golf wins triangular meet

MONTICELLO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf team won a triangular meet on Wednesday.
The Falcons shot a 196 while LeRoy (219) and Monticello (204) finished second and third, respectively.
GCMS's Shannon Spangler was the top individual scorer as she shot a 42. Monticello's Molly Stringer and Ashley Long followed with scores of 46 and 48, respectively.
The Falcons' Megan Moody finshed in a tie for fourth with LeRoy's Megan Woltkamp as they each shot 50. GCMS's Hattie Parsons shot a 51 to finish sixth individually.
Katie Kamman (53), Sydney Funk (57) and Katie Kamman (62) also participated in the meet for the Falcons.
GCMS 196, LeRoy 219, Monticello 204
At Monticello
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 42; 2. Molly Stringer (MON) 46; 3. Ashley Long (MON) 48; 4. Megan Moody (GCMS) 50; 4. Megan Woltkamp (LER) 52; 6. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 51.
Other GCMS results -- Katie Kamman, 53; Sydney Funk, 57; Katie Johnson 62.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.