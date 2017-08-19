Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Golf

GCMS junior Megan Moody makes hole-in-one at Railside

Sat, 08/19/2017 - 11:42pm | The Ford County Record
GIBSON CITY -- Megan Moody, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School junior, made a hole-in-one on Saturday at Railside Golf Club.
 
Moody made the hole-in-one on the 135-yard 10th hole with a 6-iron. She played with her family, with GCMS head girls golf coach Ann Spangler informing the Ford County Record.
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Girls' Golf, Sports

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments