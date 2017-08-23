GCMS girls golf wins triangular meet over Fieldcrest, Cornerstone Academy

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf team won a triangular meet on Wednesday at Railside Golf Club.

The Falcons shot a 203 while Fieldcrest finished second with a score of 232 and Cornerstone Academy took third place with a score of 236.

GCMS's Shannon Spangler finished first individually with a score of 48. Teammate Megan Moody finished second by shooting a 49.

While Cornerstone Academy's Emma Winterland and Jillian Sparks each shot a 51 to tie for third place, GCMS's Hattie Parsons shot a 52 for fifth place.

Katie Johnson's score of 54 also contributed to the Falcons' final team score. Katie Kamman (55), Sydney Funk (57), Abby Spiller (57), Skyler Funk (58) and Karleigh Fiedler (59) also participated in the meet for GCMS.

At Railside

GCMS 203, Fieldcrest 232, Cornerstone Academy 236

1. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 48; 2. Megan Moody (GCMS) 49; 3. Emma Winterland (CA) 51; 3. Jillian Sparks (CA) 51; 5. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 52.

GCMS results -- Katie Johnson, 54; Katie Kamman, 55; Sydney Funk, 57; Abby Spiller, 57; Skyler Funk, 58; Karleigh Fiedler, 59.