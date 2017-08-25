GCMS girls golf wins dual meet over Fisher

GCMS's Connor Birky hits a ball out of the bunker during Thursday's meet at Railside Golf Club.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf team won Thursday's dual meet over Fisher.

The Falcons shot a 190 while the Bunnies shot a 235.

GCMS's Shannon Spangler finished first individually with a score of 42 while teammate Megan Moody finished second with a score of 44. Fisher's Sidney Hood finished third by shooting a 48 while GCMS's Katie Kamman shot a 49 for fourth place.

The Falcons' Hattie Parsons, Katie Johnson and Abby Spiller tied for fifth place with a score of 55. Karleigh Fiedler (62), Sydney Funk (63) and Skyler Funk (65) each participated in the meet as well for GCMS.

At Railside

GCMS 190, Fisher 235

Individual results

1. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 42; 2. Megan Moody (GCMS) 44; 3. Sidney Hood (FISH) 48; 4. Katie Kamman (GCMS) 49; 5. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 55; 5. Katie Johnson (GCMS) 55; 5. Abby Spiller (GCMS) 55.

GCMS results -- Karleigh Fiedler, 62; Sydney Funk, 63; Skyler Funk, 65.

Fisher results -- Kaitlin Marry, 61; Emily Cohoon, 62; Isabella Smith-Fawver, 64; Grace Hansens, 65; Felicity Shaffer, 68.