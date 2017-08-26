GCMS girls golf finishes sixth in Saints Shootout

BLOOMINGTON -- St. Thomas More tallied a team score of 339, only four shots behind tournament-champion Edwardsville High School Saturday at the Bloomington Central Catholic Saints Shootout.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School's girls golf team was sixth overall (368) while Champiagn Central was tied for seventh (379). The Sabers’ Alaina Bowie claimed individual medalist honors with a score of 77. Teammate Kait Asklund was sixth (83) and Central’s Mia Hayaski was seventh (84).