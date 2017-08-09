GCMS girls golf places second in triangular meet at Eureka

EUREKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team finished second in a triangular meet Thursday at Eureka.

The Falcons shot a 198 while Eureka finished first with a score of 168 and Flanagan-Cornell placed third with a score of 254.

Hattie Parsons was GCMS's leading scorer as she shot a 48 to take fifth place individually behind Eureka's Hayley Coffman (36), Carolyn Pascoe (42), Morgan Green (45) and Cammi Hartmann (45).

Shannon Spangler shot a 49, Megan Moody scored a 50 and Katie Kamman tallied a score of 51 to contribute to GCMS's final score. Katie Kamman (52) and Sydney Funk (61) participated in the meet for the Falcons as well.

At Eureka

Eureka 168, GCMS 198, Flanagan-Cornell 254

Top individuals

1. Hayley Coffman (E) 36; 2. Carolyn Pascoe (E) 42; 3. Morgan Green (E) 45; 3. Cammi Hartmann (E) 45; 5. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 48.

GCMS results -- Shannon Spangler, 49; Megan Moody, 50; Katie Kamman, 51; Katie Johnson, 52; Sydney Funk, 61.