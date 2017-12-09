GCMS girls golf wins dual meet over Fisher

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team won 203-225 over Fisher in a dual meet held Monday.

Megan Moody finished first individually for the Falcons by shooting a 47 while teammates Shannon Spangler, Hattie Parsons and Katie Johnson finished second, fourth and fifth, respectively. Spangler shot a 48 while Parsons and Johnson each shot a 54.

Sidney Hood finished third for Fisher with a score of 49 while Katie Kamman and Sydney Funk each shot a 57 for GCMS.

GIRLS

At Railside

GCMS 203, Fisher 225

Top individuals

1. Megan Moody (GCMS) 47; 2. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 48; 3. Sidney Hood (FISH) 49; 4. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 54; 5. Katie Johnson (GCMS) 54.

Other GCMS results -- Katie Kamman, 57; Sydney Funk, 57.