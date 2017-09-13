GCMS girls golf finishes second at triangular meet in LeRoy

At LeRoy. Megan Woltkamp of LeRoy shot a 50 to tie for medalist honors, but LeRoy placed third in a triangular at LeRoy Country Club. The Panthers compiled a 220, six strokes back of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (214) and 12 behind Tri-Valley (208). Shannon Spangler and Megan Moody each shot a 51 for GCMS.

GIRLS RESULTS

At Leroy Country Club

TEAM SCORES

1. Tri-Valley 208; 2. GCMS 214; 3. LeRoy 220.

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Caruso (TV) 50; 1. Nelson (TV) 50; 1. Woltkamp (L) 50; 4. Hogue (L) 51; 4. Moody (G) 51; 4. Spangler (G) 51.