GCMS girls golf wins dual meet over Iroquois West

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team defeated Iroquois West 200-210 on Wednesday.
Megan Moody shot a 45 for first place individually while teammate Shannon Spangler shot a 47 for second place. Hattie Parson and Sydney Funk shot a 52 and 56, respectively, to contribute to the Falcons' final score while Katie Johnson (61) and Katie Kamman (62) also played for GCMS's varsity team.
Abby Spiller shot a 54 for the Falcons' JV team while teammate Skyler Funk and Karleigh Fiedler shot a 66 and a 70, respectively.
At Railside
GCMS 200, Iroquois West 210
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1. Megan Moody (GCMS) 45; 2. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 47; 3. Taylor McTaggart (IW) 48.
Other GCMS varsity results -- Hattie Parsons, 52; Sydney Funk, 56; Katie Johnson, 61; Katie Kamman, 62.
GCMS JV results -- Abby Spiller, 54; Skyler Funk, 66; Karleigh Fiedler, 70.
