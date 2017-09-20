GCMS girls golf wins dual meet over Iroquois West

GCMS’s Clay Bane hits the ball toward the green during Wednesday’s dual meet against Iroquois West.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team defeated Iroquois West 200-210 on Wednesday.

Megan Moody shot a 45 for first place individually while teammate Shannon Spangler shot a 47 for second place. Hattie Parson and Sydney Funk shot a 52 and 56, respectively, to contribute to the Falcons' final score while Katie Johnson (61) and Katie Kamman (62) also played for GCMS's varsity team.

Abby Spiller shot a 54 for the Falcons' JV team while teammate Skyler Funk and Karleigh Fiedler shot a 66 and a 70, respectively.

At Railside

GCMS 200, Iroquois West 210

TOP INDIVIDUALS

1. Megan Moody (GCMS) 45; 2. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 47; 3. Taylor McTaggart (IW) 48.

Other GCMS varsity results -- Hattie Parsons, 52; Sydney Funk, 56; Katie Johnson, 61; Katie Kamman, 62.

GCMS JV results -- Abby Spiller, 54; Skyler Funk, 66; Karleigh Fiedler, 70.