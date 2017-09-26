GCMS girls golf finishes fifth in HOIC Meet; Spangler takes third place individually

NORMAL -- Shannon Spangler shot a 90 to finish third in Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet for a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team that finished fifth out of eight teams with a score of 430.

Spangler reached her score of 90 by shooting a 46 in the front nine and a 44 in the back nine.

Megan Moody finished 16th with a score of 103. She shot a 51 in the front nine and a 52 in the back nine.

Katie Kamman shot a 55 in the front nine and a 61 in the back nine en route to finishing 29th with a score of 116. Hattie Parsons shot a 121 for 33rd place, including a 60 in the front nine and a 61 in the back nine.

Sydney Funk tied for 39th with a score of 128, shooting a 63 in the front nine and a 65 in the back nine. Katie Johnson shot a 71 in the front nine and a 62 in the back nine en route to finishing 44th with a score of 133.

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE MEET

At Weibring Golf Course, Normal

Team scores

1. Eureka, 356; 2. Tri-Valley 387; 3. El Paso-Gridley, 426; 3. LeRoy, 426; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 430; 6. Fieldcrest, 436; 7. Fisher, 461; 8. Blue Ridge, 530.

Top individuals

1. Carolyn Pacocha (EUR) 76; 2. Hayley Coffman (EUR) 79; 3. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 90; 4. Vanessa Maguire (TV) 91; 5. Emma Baker (EPG) 94; 6. Makenna Parkhouse (EPG) 95; 7. Lexi Caruso (TV) 96; 8. Kassidy Post (EUR) 100; 8. Ali Jones (TV) 100; 8. Sydney Nelson (TV) 100; 8. Sidney Hood (FISH) 100; 8. Haleigh Flaherty (HEY) 100; 13. Morgan Greene (EUR) 101; 13. Natalie Wood (LER) 101; 15. Megan Woltkamp (LER) 102; 16. Megan Moody (GCMS) 103; 17. Faith Theesfield (FLD) 104; 17. Jessica Sellers (HEY) 104; 19. Cammi Hartman (EUR) 106; 19. Paige Fitzgerald (TV) 106; 19. Alivia Tjadem (FLD) 106; 22. Lauren Trimble (BR) 107; 23. Payton Faulk (FLD) 108; 23. Grace Hansens (FISH) 108; 23. Amirah Dana (FC) 108; 26. Lauren Shively (TV) 110.

Other GCMS results -- 29. Katie Kamman, 116; 33. Hattie Parsons, 121; T39. Sydney Funk, 128; 44. Katie Johnson, 133.