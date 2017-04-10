Members of the GCMS girls golf team pose for a team photo after finishing third in Wednesday’s IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional, from left: Sydney Funk, Hattie Parsons, Abby Spiller, Megan Moody, Shannon Spangler and Katie Kamman.

URBANA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team went into Wednesday's IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional looking to do something that has not been achieved since 2010.

By finishing third in the regional's team scores, this year's Falcons became the first GCMS girls golf team since 2010 to reach the sectional round as a squad.

"We're absolutely ecstatic. This was our one goal for today," GCMS junior Shannon Spangler said. "It didn't really matter who places individually. We just wanted to get the whole team there, and luckily, we did thanks to a couple of our sophomores and our juniors pulling through."

The Falcons finished the tournament with a score of 415 while St. Thomas More won the regional championship and Tri-Valley finished second with a score of 337.

"We came in here knowing St. Thomas More was really good, and so we were shooting for the second spot," GCMS head coach Ann Spangler said. "It feels very good (to advance as a team). It was definitely our first goal."

With the team score, GCMS earned a chance to play for a trip to state at the Williamsville Sectional, which will be played Saturday at The Rail Golf Course in Springfield.

"Now, we'll just practice really hard on Thursday and Friday and get our heads into shape and try to do the same thing at The Rail, I hope," Ann Spangler said.

"We only have a couple of days to turn around and get ready, but I think all of them are very excited, and I don't think it'll be difficult to practice at all. I think it'll be really fun."

Shannon Spangler led the Falcons with a score of 84.

"I feel great about it," Shannon Spangler said. It's a good score for me."

The score also slightly exceed her prediction shared with Emily Massey, the director of junior golf at Railside Golf Club.

"I told my sister I was going to shoot 85, and so I did what I told her what I was going to do," Spangler said. "I'm pretty happy about that."

Spangler shot a 43 in the front nine and a 41 in the back nine en route to her score, which ranked third among all individual golfers in the regional tournament.

Alaina Bowie and Kait Asklund of St. Thomas More finished in the top two spots with scores of 75 and 79, respectively.

"Shannon absolutely outdid herself today," Ann Spangler said. "That's been a season-long score coming down -- shots getting better, confidence in everything -- and she blew it up a lot today. She told me, 'Mom, I could have shot in the 70s,' and I said, 'OK, let's go.'"

Shannon Spangler is looking to follow in the footsteps of her two older sisters.

Massey – as Emily Spangler -- finished tied for 14th in the IHSA Class A state tournament. In 2010, she finished tied for ninth in the state. In 2009, she tied for seventh in the state.

In 2010, GCMS qualified for state as a team with Emlly Spangler teamed up with her then-sophomore sister, Katie, who went to state in 2012 as well.

Shannon Spangler said she hopes her team can follow in the footsteps of its 2010 predecessor.

"We're just going to conquer the next course like we conquer every course -- together and playing fierce," Shannon Spangler said.

Junior Megan Moody finished second among the Falcons -- and tied for 10th overall -- with a score of 96. She shot a 48 in both the front and back nines.

"I felt like I could have done better, but I'm really happy that it was good enough to get our whole team to go to sectionals," Moody said.

Junior Hattie Parsons shot a 111 for GCMS, finishing 19th overall among 54 golfers. She shot a 58 in the front nine and a 53 in the back nine.

The Falcons' fourth contributor to the team score was a golfer that played for the junior varsity team for most of the season.

Sophomore Abby Spiller was a last-minute replacement to the varsity roster for Wednesday's regional tournament. It was her second varsity meet of the season.

Nevertheless, she shot a 63 in the front nine and a 61 in the back nine to finish with a score of 124, which tied for 28th overall.

"Two times, we've asked her to step up for a varsity match, and today was one of them, and she brought in our fourth score, so that's an outstanding effort by Abby Spiller," Ann Spangler said. "It's really amazing, and I'm very proud."

Junior Sydney Funk (127) and sophomore Katie Kamman (130) also participated in the tournament for the Falcons.

"I think the whole team's very excited about going (to sectionals)," Kamman said. "We hope to have really good support from a lot of classmates. We, as a team, are really excited to go."

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS

IHSA Class 1A

CHAMPAIGN ST. THOMAS MORE REGIONAL

At Urbana Country Club

Team scores

1. St. Thomas More, 337; 2. Tri-Valley, 409; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 415; 4. LeRoy, 425; 5. Fisher, 460; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 492.

ADVANCING TEAMS

St. Thomas More (337)

Alaina Bowie 36-39 -- 75*

Kait Asklund 41-38 -- 79

Sammy Miller 44-47 -- 91

Cassie To 44-48 -- 92

Maeve Kirby 48-47 -- 95

Mia Kirby 51-45 -- 96

Tri-Valley (409)

Alexandria Jones 43-43 -- 86

Sydney Nelson 50-50 -- 100

Paige Fitzgerald 55-53 -- 108

Lauren Shively 58-57 -- 115

Vanessa Maguire 63-66 -- 129

GCMS (415)

Shannon Spangler 43-41 -- 84

Megan Moody 48-48 -- 96

Hattie Parsons 58-53 -- 111

Abby Spiller 63-61 -- 124

Sydney Funk 63-64 -- 127

Katie Kamman 67-63 -- 130

ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS

Syndey Hood (Fisher) 44-50 -- 94

Emma Winterland (Cornerstone) 49-45 -- 94

Meredith Hogue (LeRoy) 49-49 -- 98

Megan Woltkamp (LeRoy) 54-48 -- 102

Natalie Wood (LeRoy) 52-55 -- 107

Lauren Trimble (Blue Ridge) 57-51 -- 108

Jillian Sparks (Cornerstone) 61-49 -- 110

Sarah Amjad (M-S) 52-60 -- 112

Kaitlin Marry (Fisher) 58-54 -- 112

Allison Tucker (Bismarck-Henning) 58-56 -- 114

* -- individual medalist