GCMS girls golf participates in IHSA Class 1A Williamsville Sectional

SPRINGFIELD -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team's season ended Saturday at the IHSA Class 1A Williamsville Sectional.

As a team, the Falcons finished 10th with a score of 447. St. Thomas More (352), Charleston (368) and Macomb (381) all qualified for state as a team.

Shannon Spangler and Megan Moody each shot a 98 to lead GCMS. They were both six strokes behind Taylorville's Miranda Coy, who took the last advancing individual spot.

Katie Kamman shot a 119 and Abby Spiller scored a 132 to contribute to the Falcons' final score. Hattie Parson (135) and Sydney Funk (137) also participated in the sectional for the Falcons.

GIRLS

IHSA CLASS 1A

At The Rail, Springfield

Team scores

1. St. Thomas More, 352; 2. Charleston, 368; 3. Macomb, 381; 4. Pittsfield, 390; 5. Rochester, 403; 6. Auburn, 406; 7. Camp Point Central, 421; 8. Raymond Lincolnwood, 433; 9. Tuscola, 438; 10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 447; 11. Tri-Valley, 456; 12. Pana, 503.

Advancing teams

St. Thomas More (352)

Kait Asklund, 84; Alaina Bowie, 86; Maeve Kirby, 88; Sammy Miller, 94; Cassie To, 97; Mia Kirby, 120.

Charleston (368)

Haley Walker, 87; Hannah Harpester, 92; Paige Chappell, 94; Bailey Taylor, 95; Shekinah Moore, 108; Abby Logsdon, 118.

Macomb (381)

Emma Thorman, 82; Karlie Wisslead, 97; Carman McMahon, 100; Kelsie Cawthon, 102; A.J. Thrapp, 127; Laine Torrance.

Advancing individuals

Kalee Rhodes (Waverly) 80; Faith Davis (Williamsville) 80; Katie Tanner (Auburn) 82; Karlie Schnepp (Rochester) 83; Grace Frese (Quincy Notre Dame) 86; Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield) 87; Callie Krager (Raymond Lincolnwood) 87; Grace Miller (Macon Meridian) 89; Ali Wilson (Lincoln) 89; Miranda Coy (Taylorville) 92.

GCMS results -- Shannon Spangler, 98; Megan Moody, 98; Katie Kamman, 119; Abby Spiller, 132; Hattie Parsons, 135; Sydney Funk, 137.