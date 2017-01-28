PBL cheerleading squad qualifies for IHSA state meet

NORMAL – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School competitive cheerleading squad qualified for the IHSA state meet with a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s Normal West Sectional.

The Panthers finished fourth in the Small Team Division with a score of 75.53 while Farmington won the sectional championship with a score of 82.4. Paris (81.97), Fithian Oakwood (76.20) and Lexington (74.69) also qualified for state.

The Panthers will be at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington for the state meet on Friday.

NORMAL WEST SECTIONAL

Small Team Division

1. Farmington, 82.4*; 2. Paris, 81.97*; 3. Fithian Oakwood, 76.2*; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 75.53*; 5. Lexington, 74.69*; 6. Eureka, 71.62; 7. Glasford Illini Bluffs, 70.76; 8. Knoxville, 68.27; 9. Catlin Salt Fork, 63.9; 10. Tremont, 62.57; 11. Monticello, 59.17; 12. Decatur Lutheran, 58.73; 13. Cerro Gordo, 58.37; 14. Decatur St. Teresa, 53.96; 15. Macomb, 53.37; 16. Peoria Christian, 51.93; 17. Clinton, 51.51; 18. Blooomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, 48.53.

* -- advancing to state