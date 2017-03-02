PBL cheerleading finishes 20th in IHSA state meet

BLOOMINGTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cheerleading squad placed 20th in the IHSA state meet on Friday.

The Panthers finished the meet with a score of 66.34 in the Small Team Division preliminaries, falling 10 places behind qualification for the finals and concluding a season in which the squad qualified for the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association’s state meet as well and qualified for the IHSA state meet with a fourth-place finish in the Normal West Sectional.

Breese Central (84.76), Rockford Lutheran (83.97), Braidwood Reed-Custer (83.83), Paris (82.4), Taylor Ridge Rockridge (78.53), Farmington (76.99), Byron (76.33), Breese Mater Dei (74.83), Fithian Oakwood (74.13) and Elmhurst Timothy Christian (73.64) qualified for the final round, which will be held Saturday.

The Panthers finished ahead of five Small Team Division schools – Greenville (65.84), Somonauk (65.7), Lexington(65.4), Williamsville (65.33) and Bunker Hill (64.56). Dwight (73.33), Wilmington (72.43), Poplar Grove North Boone (71.29), Anna-Jonesboro (69.51), Sesser-Valier (69.37), Kankakee McNamara (68.9), New Berlin (67.63), Carterville (67.49) and Jacksonville Routt (66.43) finished 11th-19th in the standings.

"They did a great job,” PBL head coach Kylee Kilian said. “I'm really proud of what they put out on the floor. We had a couple of minor mistakes, but I'm really proud of what they put out there. They put their heart out on the floor, and that's exactly what I asked them to do. I think they did very well, and I'm very proud of what they did."

The 2016-17 squad consists of Maya Brust, Olivia Littlefield, Grace Armstong, Alexis Wisniewski, Josie Warren, Taylor Finney, Paige Ritz, Morgan Schroeder, Sindra Gerdes, Jordyn Scott, Kassidy Marshall, Page Stricklin, Emma Stricklin, Delani Zoller, Kendra Snelling and Ellie Smith. Jill Schrodt serves as an assistant coach under Kilian.

It is the eighth time in nine years that the Panthers qualified for the IHSA state meet.

"We have a very good reputation here at state,” Kilian said. “They're great kids, and they worked really hard to get here every single year. It's always an honor to see them be able to be here at state. Qualifying from a tough sectional and qualifying to be here is something that's really cool. It's an awesome opportunity for these kids to be a part of."

FRIDAY

IHSA STATE COMPETITION

At Bloomington

Small Team Division

Preliminares

1. Breese Central, 84.76*; 2. Rockford Lutheran, 83.97*; 3. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 83.83*; 4. Paris, 82.4*; 5. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 78.53*; 6. Farmington, 76.99*; 7. Byron, 76.33*; 8. Breese Mater Dei, 74.83*; 9. Fithian Oakwood, 74.13*; 10. Elmhurst Timothy Christian, 73.64*; 11. Dwight, 73.33; 12. Wilmington, 72.43; 13. Poplar Grove North Boone, 71.29; 14. Anna-Jonesboro, 69.51; 15. Sesser-Valier, 69.37; 16. Kankakee McNamara, 68.9; 17. New Berlin, 67.63; 18. Carterville, 67.49; 19. Jacksonville Routt, 66.43; 20. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 66.34; 21. Greenville, 65.84; 22. Somonauk, 65.7; 23. Lexington, 65.4; 24. Williamsville, 65.33; 25. Bunker Hill, 64.96.