Irish's Gymnastics athletes compete in USTA competition

WHEATON – Local athletes representing Irish’s Gymnastics in Gilman traveled to Wheaton for a United States Tumbling & Trampoline Association competition on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The athletes competed in three events: tumbling, trampoline and double-mini trampoline. Irish’s athletes earned 137 top-10 finishes – including 18 first-place, 19 second-place and 24 third-place finishes.

The following Irish’s Gymnastics athletes earned a first-place finish:

Aubrey Busboom (trampoline and double-mini), Rowan Caposieno (tumbling), Lily Cummings (tumbling), Josey Frerichs (double-mini), Kendal Hamilton (double-mini), Isabella Hanson (trampoline), Abigail Lamb (double-mini), Marin Miller (trampoline), Faith McDermott (trampoline), Gabi Nunez (double-mini), Jesika Pollock (tumbling), Ella Rhodes (double-mini), Ealyn Rhodes (trampoline), Addisyn Rock (trampoline and double-mini), Jessye Rodriguez (double-mini) and Avah Schwickrath (double-mini).

The following Irish’s Gymnastics athletes earned a second-place finish:

Kenzie Bundy (double-mini), Skyler Estay (double-mini), Jersey Fowler (trampoline), Kendal Hamilton (tumbling), Madison Hamilton (trampoline), Callie Ingold (double-mini), Ryan Koets (trampoline), Jordyn Meents (tumbling), Kaylee Mathy (tumbling), Hope McDermott (trampoline), Owen Overbey (tumbling), Jessye Rodriguez (trampoline), Ella Rhodes (trampoline), Mason Riebe (trampoline), Jack Slagel (double-mini), Amelia Scharp (trampoline), Kaelyn Welp (double-mini) and Kyleigh Williams.

The following Irish’s Gymnastics athletes earned a third-place finish:

Audrie Bundy (tumbling and trampoline), Rowan Caposieno (double-mini), Lily Cummings (trampoline), Josey Frerichs (trampoline), Katie Hall (trampoline), Kendal Hamilton (trampoline), Ryan Koets (tumbling), Abigail Lamb (trampoline), Kaylee Mathy (trampoline and double-mini), Marin Miller (tumbling and double-mini), M.J. McDermott (double-mini), Jesika Pollock (trampoline and double-mini), Mason Riebe (double-mini), Dakota Satterfield (trampoline and double-mini), Allison Schuette (double-mini), Amelia Scharp (double-mini), Jack Slagel (trampoline) and Kyleigh Williams (tumbling).

Also placing within the top 10 were Aaron Greene, Vivien Griffin, Jarret Kerkes, Beth Litwiller, Katie Litwiller, Savannah Reed, Kate Slagel, Rylee Schoonover, Charley Ulrich, Tatum Williams and Karlee Welp.