PBL High School junior Lane Timmons given MVP award as member of hockey team in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON -- Lane Timmons, a junior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, was part of the Bloomington Youth Hockey Midget age 18-and-under team.
As a goaltender, Timmons helped his team win the Northern Illinois Hockey League's President's Cup, as it took a 25-8-7 record into the Wolves Cup game on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Timmons' team defeated the Joilet Jaguars 4-2 in the Wolves Cup at the Inwood Ice Arena in Joliet.
Timmons was given the Most Valuable Player award. Timmons will be recognized for his MVP award at a Chicago Blackhawks game on March 18.
