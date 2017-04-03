PBL weightlifters finish second at Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet

MAROA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School weightlifting team finished second in the Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet on Saturday.

Maroa-Forsyth finished first while Rantoul finished third.

Brandon Scott won a first-place medal in the clean lift while Mitch St. Peter, T.J. Jones and Keanan Crabb each took a second-place medal and Tyler Adkins, Dane Polson, Jonathan Muller and Jacob Parrish each finished with a third-place medal.

In the squat lift, Crabb took a second-place medal while Polson and Stefano Rodriguez each earned a third-place medal.

In the bench press, Rodriguez, Polson and Muller each won a third-place medal.