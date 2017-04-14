Paxton resident Lorie Coates to continue weight-loss journey at Presence Health 5K in Champaign

Lorie Coates trains for the Presence Health 5K, which will take place Friday, April 21, in Champaign.

PAXTON -- Paxton resident Lorie Coates will run in the Presence Health 5K on 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

She ran in the 5K the previous April, finishing with a time of 40:34.

Coates ran her first 5K at Rantoul's Color Run in 2013 and was a participant in last July's 5K Color Run in Paxton.

"(The Champaign) 5K was more exciting than your normal 5K just because there's many people cheering you on along the way, and then running in through Memorial Stadium onto the field," Coates said. "It was really exciting."

Throughout her four years as a 5K runner, Coates shed 25 minutes off her time. In 2013's race at Rantoul, she ran in a time of 1:05.0.

Coates said she hopes to cut five more minutes on Friday.

"I'm hoping to hit 35 minutes on this 5K," Coates said. "Over two years time, I improved by over 20 minutes, so I'm hoping to cut another five minutes off this one."

Along the way, Coates also shed some weight -- 61 inches around the body.

Coates started taking medicine for diabetes in 2010, but was taken off the medicine by her doctor.

"I can control it through diet and exercise," Coates said. "I feel really good. I try to eat more fruits and vegetables and increase my water and protein."

Coates was on a mission with her weight-loss journey -- a caretaking mission.

When her 21-year-old daughter, Patricia, was five months old, she was shaken by her babysitter. As a result, she suffered severe disabilities -- she has seizures, is legally blind and has neuromuscular kyphosis and scoliosis -- for which she now is in a wheelchair and 100-percent dependent on someone caring for her.

"That's why I started started losing the weight and doing weightlifting -- to help me better care for her at home," Coates said. "It's a lot easier for me to pick her up and carry her and care for her."

Coates does her weightlifting at Nordic Totals Fitness in Paxton.

She is there five days a week for weightlifting and cardiovascular exercises -- "squats with the bar and weights flat bench, stuff like that," Coates said.

One day per week, she also attends the free half-hour boot camp offered at Nordic Total Fitness.

With the 5K upcoming, Coates also has been out 1-3 times per week for a three-mile run along the west side of Paxton.

"I live down by Paxton Ready Mix, so I'll start down there and go out around the curve and down to Hardee's, and then down Cherry Street and back around," Coates said.