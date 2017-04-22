Area residents compete in Presence Health 5K

Paxton residents Donnie Inman, left, and Lorie Coates pose for a photo after finishing the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN -- Ellen Maxey of Gibson City had little time to prepare for Friday's Presence Health 5K.

She had a hip replacement in November, giving her only eight weeks to train.

“I was just proud to be running," Maxey said.

At the end of the 5K, Maxey finished with a time of 31:56.

“It was amazing. I love the atmosphere," Maxey said.

The race took place in weather that was cold and windy, with temperatures in the mid-40 degree range.

“I prefer the cold weather. It's great," Maxey said. "I prefer cold and windy.”

Over 6,500 entered into Friday's 5K race, including many from the Paxton and Gibson City areas, according to Maxey.

“I've seen a lot of people from Paxton and Gibson City, so Ford County's definitely represented tonight," Maxey said.

Lorie Coates of Paxton was one of those entries.

She finished the race with a time of 39:58 while her racing partner, fellow Paxton resident Donnie Inman finished with a time of 39:58 as well.

“It was really good," Coates said. "Donnie kept me in line to keep me going. He was my encouragement. The wind was a little bad in our face. We were breathing it in, but it wasn't too bad. We kept plenty warm.”

Kristi Chickini of Paxton finished with a time of 1:01:51 while Taylor Chickini finished wiht a time of 1:01:50.

The Chickinis raced in the Presence Health 5K for a second time.

“It was alright," Kristi Chickini said. "It was a little windy. The wind was very cold. We could definitely do without the wind.”

While the two exercise together, they each have a different method of exercise.

“I do a lot of walking in town," Kristi Chickini said. "I just drag her with me. She likes to ride bikes, but I like to walk.”

More results to be posted later this weekend.