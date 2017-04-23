2017 Illinois Marathon local results

FRIDAY-SATURDAY
ILLINOIS MARATHON
At Champaign-Urbana
5K
Raymond Jones (Gibson City) 18:21; Jay Bennett (Loda) 21:21; Thomas Stone (Gibson City) 21:27; Calvin Young (Gibson City) 24:18; Ross Perkins (Gibson City) 24:25; Chuck Casagrande (Ludlow) 26:35; June Haeme (Kempton) 26:56; Amanda Wetherell (Gibson City) 27:07; Jackie Findlay (Loda) 27:09; Janet Iverson (Gibson City) 27:52; Keifer McComas (Gibson City) 28:17; Lauren Pool (Gibson City) 28:41; Kilee Lidwell-McFerren (Gibson City) 28:53; Lacie Borde (Gibson City) 28:56; Chelsea Kaeb (Buckley) 28:59; April Rotramel (Melvin) 28:59; Sarah Fairfield (Gibson City) 29:15; Danielle Totten (Gibson City) 29:59; Kim Bleich (Melvin) 29:59; Julie Roesch (Gibson City) 30:27; Jamie Grider (Gibson City) 30:27; Morgan Perkins (Gibson City) 30:41; Janna Rexwinkle (Gibson City) 30:41; Lisa Young (Gibson City) 30:47; Jim Fox (Paxton) 31:30; Shawn Kinkade (Piper City) 31:47; Donna Kinkade (Piper City) 31:48; Cara Tweedy (Loda) 31:49; Natalie Balnius (Paxton) 31:49; Stacy Morse (Paxton) 31:50; Ellen Maxey (Gibson City) 31:56; Brian King (Piper City) 32:01; Angela Back (Melvin) 32:13; Nicole O'Dell (Paxton) 32:32; Spencer Hazen (Gibson City) 32:43; Kami Winnicki (Sibley) 32:51; Lindsey Denault (Buckley) 33:18; Lindsey Gerdes (Paxton) 33:19; Jessica Tjarks (Gibson City) 33:20; Chris Kolakowski (Paxton) 33:58; Linda Walker (Ludlow) 34:03; Sharon Pool (Melvin) 34:18; Erin McComas (Gibson City) 34:36; Kim Darnell (Gibson City) 34:37; Angie Adams Martin (Loda) 34:39; Nicole McNary (Gibson City) 34:43; Tom Anders (Paxton) 34:58; Stephanie Herges (Paxton) 35:33; Sean Hunter (Paxton) 35:43; Lucy Hunter (Paxton) 35:44; Kim Bunag (Paxton) 36:00; Amy Luebchow (Buckley) 37:18; Bailey Luebchow (Paxton) 37:18; Elizabeth Janson (Loda) 37:43; Angela Meuser-Janson (Loda) 37:44; Lenora Weaver (Gibson City) 38:03; Nicole Morris (Melvin) 38:04; Hailey Johnson (Gibson City) 38:08; Griffin Johnson (Gibson City) 38:11; Deron Rutledge (Buckley) 38:59; Kim Rutledge (Buckley) 39:00; Tina Weston (Roberts) 39:14; Lorie Coates (Paxton) 39:58; Donnie Inman, 39:58; Dean Kidd (Gibson City) 40:04; Tabitha Eichelberger (Paxton) 40:48; Tari Fellers (Paxton) 41:17; Denise Miller (Melvin) 42:04; Cyndi Punke (Paxton) 42:05; Vincent Parker (Paxton) 42:10; Jett Galloway (Paxton) 42:16; Shelly Guillaume (Paxton) 42:46; Dena Tjarks (Sibley) 44:18; Ava Rexroat (Gibson City) 45:16; Jaci Gahlbeck (Roberts) 45:26; Tamara Vest (Loda) 45:33; Chris Bock (Loda) 45:52; Julie Edwards (Paxton) 45:55; Clara Brown (Loda) 46:22; Susan Schlichman (Melvin) 46:22; Dillon Hoffman (Gibson City) 46:51; Mitch Quinley (Sibley) 47:01; Tonya Newsom (Paxton) 47:08; Kim Goble (Paxton) 48:17; Alice Houtzel (Paxton) 48:18; Jill Herges (Paxton) 48:32; Laura Hazen (Gibson City) 49:00 Tammy Milburn (Paxton) 49:21; Steve Burklund (Paxton) 49:21; Teri Watt (Loda) 49:33; Paula Hopkins (Paxton) 49:37; Mackenzie Tavenner (Loda) 49:38; Lisa White (Paxton) 49:40; Keri Tavenner (Loda) 49:41; Lesley King (Piper City) 51:08; Kaci Rust (Buckley) 51:52; Kylie Rust (Buckley) 51:52; Vicki Ferrell (Paxton) 53:00; Shanna Ferrell (Paxton) 53:00; Suzanne Shell (Paxton) 53:00; Julie Malone (Kempton) 53:00; Sherri Fredrickson (Paxton) 53:57; Lori Epps (Loda) 55:26; Troy Jones (Paxton) 56:58; Rylee Schoonover (Paxton) 56:59; Stephanie Johnson (Gibson City) 57:26; Wesley Johnson (Gibson City) 57:27; Joshua Johnson (Gibson City) 57:35; Deb Flessner (Roberts) 57:35; Tina Karlock (Paxton) 57:42; Belinda Rust (Buckley) 58:29; Denise Sanders (Loda) 59:33; Renae Burklund (Paxton) 59:34; Shawn Parker (Paxton) 1:00:21; Stacey Holterfield (Paxton) 1:00:21; Taylor Chickini (Paxton) 1:01:50; Kristi Chickini (Paxton) 1:01:51; Angie Woodward (Gibson City) 1:02:12; Link Woodward (Gibson City) 1:02:12; Deborah Foster (Paxton) 1:02:38; Kimberly Burcham (Loda) 1:03:14; Nancy Dewey (Paxton) 1:03:44; Nancy Tavenner (Buckley) 1:05.23; Dennis Tavenner (Buckley) 1:05:54.
10K
Carl Larsen (Loda) 46:37; Kenneth McMillen (Loda) 49:43; Ross Perkins (Gibson City) 52:43; Sue Berry (Paxton) 56:54; Jeff Grider (Gibson City) 59:59; April Rotramel (Melvin) 1:05:03; Kara Snyder (Gibson City) 1:01:10; Lacie Borde (Gibson City) 1:01:27; Bruce McNary (Gibson City) 1:03:23; Kiefer McComas (Gibson City) 1:04:10; Lorraine Slagel (Sibley) 1:05:16; Stacy Morse (Paxton) 1:05:56; Ellen Maxey (Gibson City) 1:06.42; Angela Back (Melvin) 1:07:51; Jennifer Thomas (Gibson City) 1:10:54; Jessica Tjarks (Gibson City) 1:12:35; Robert Winnicki (Sibley) 1:13:19; Kandace Hofer (Buckley) 1:14:02; Kami Winnicki (Sibley) 1:14:02; Amanda Broaddus (Gibson City) 1:14:32; Erin McComas (Gibson City) 1:17:53; Kim Darnell (Gibson City) 1:18:22; Kim Bunag (Paxton) 1:20:11; Lenora Weaver (Gibson City) 1:21:23; Myra Perkins (Gibson City) 1:27:22; Tina Weston (Roberts) 1:27.22; Rocky Marron (Paxton) 1:29:02; Justin Carpenter (Gibson City) 1:29:38; Brenda Jones (Paxton) 1:34:35; Chris Kolakowski (Paxton) 1:43:44; Steve Burklund (Paxton) 1:47:21; Linda Walker (Ludlow) 1:48:26; Kim Rutledge (Buckley) 1:51:50; Deron Rutledge (Buckley) 1:51:51; Lori Epps (Loda) 1:56:01; Nicole Miller (Gibson City) 1:59.13.
Marathon relay
Gagawatts, 4:02:06; Mother Runners, 4:55:26
Half marathon
Jeffrey Sinn (Paxton) 1:45:36; Michael Franey (Piper City) 1:56:32; Samantha Cox (Paxton) 2:06:33; Chuck Casagrande (Ludlow) 2:08:18; Shawn Kinkade (Piper City) 2:08:35; June Haeme (Kempton) 2:16:43; Janet Iverson (Gibson City) 2:23:28; Nicole Morris (Melvin) 2:25:06; Morgan Perkins (Gibson City) 2:49:18; Dena Tjarks (Sibley) 3:26:35.
Full marathon
Thomas Stone (Gibson City) 3:26:19.
