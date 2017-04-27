PBL High School student-athletes named to SVC All-Academic Team

PAXTON -- Twelve Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School student-athletes were recognized as members of the Sangamon Valley Conference All-Academic Team.
Shannon Carlson, Kaila Christensen, Dalton Coplea, Michael Curry, Kaleb Denault, Braydon Dudley, Cole Eshleman, Ryley Foellner, Cooper Johnson, Mallory Lithgow, Cassie Oyer and Kelsey Vaughn were each recognized.
To be recognized, students must be seniors who have a grade-point average of 3.5 or high on a 4.0 scale after their seventh semester of school.
PBL's Dalton Coplea (male athlete) and Cole Eshleman (academic) were each selected as a 2016-17 SVC Scholarship Winner.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.