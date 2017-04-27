PBL High School student-athletes named to SVC All-Academic Team

PAXTON -- Twelve Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School student-athletes were recognized as members of the Sangamon Valley Conference All-Academic Team.

Shannon Carlson, Kaila Christensen, Dalton Coplea, Michael Curry, Kaleb Denault, Braydon Dudley, Cole Eshleman, Ryley Foellner, Cooper Johnson, Mallory Lithgow, Cassie Oyer and Kelsey Vaughn were each recognized.

To be recognized, students must be seniors who have a grade-point average of 3.5 or high on a 4.0 scale after their seventh semester of school.

PBL's Dalton Coplea (male athlete) and Cole Eshleman (academic) were each selected as a 2016-17 SVC Scholarship Winner.