'I'm sure I'm going to miss it all': PBL High School athletic director John Overstreet to retire

PBL High School athletic director John Overstreet, second from left, receives a handshake from PBL Superintendent Cliff McClure as he is recognized during senior night activities prior to Friday’s boys basketball varsity game against Cissna Park.

PAXTON -- On what was his final day in the classroom at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, John Overstreet wore T-shirt stating, "I'm not retired. I'm a professional grandpa."

Thursday marked his final day as a government teacher as he took a personal day on Friday.

Overstreet was born and raised in Paxton as part of an extended family tree that included his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, all of whom owned a jewelry store in uptown Paxton until the 1970's.

"My wife and I have lived here our entire lives," Overstreet said. "My family's been in Paxton since the 1890's. We've been here forever."

Since becoming PBL High School's athletic director in 1999, Overstreet watched his three sons play for PBL's sports teams.

"Being the athletic director, I was able to go to all their events and see them all. In some ways, I was getting paid to watch my kids play, which is a good thing," Overstreet said. "They were very lucky to win several regionals and different things like that. Watching them as a parent as an athletic director is probably the biggest highlight of the athletic side of it. They all had various big games here and there that were all very important to us."

Justin Overstreet, 34, is a certified public accountant with two kids. Tyler Overstreet, 28, is a teacher in Danville with one daughter after scoring 1,642 points for PBL's boys basketball team -- the most in school history -- from 2003-07.

After a career in which he scored 1,351 points and helped lead the Panthers' boys basketball team to three straight regional titles from 2009-11, Dylan Overstreet, 24, went on to play for Illinois Wesleyan. He is now living in Tinley Park and working for Federated Insurance.

"They all were very successful," John Overstreet said. "We're definitely proud of all of them for what they did in school, academically especially, and what they've done since. They all are very successful."

***

John Overstreet has received some accolades of his own during his time as athletic director.

In 2012, at a ceremony in Fargo, North Dakota, Overstreet was honored by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association for his quality work in the past year and his career as a whole. He was one of the eight finalists from across the country who was up for the national athletic director of the year award handed out by the NHSACA.

In 2011, he won Illinois Athletic Directors Association Class A athletic director of the year. He was nominated for the award in 2010 as well.

Overstreet also served as the Sangamon Valley Conference's secretary since 1997, and was praised for his work at the job by Iroquois West athletic director Hanns Meyer put it a 2010 letter in support of John’s nomination for the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Class A athletic director of the year.

"As executive secretary and the longest-serving athletic director in the association, his commitment to the SVC has sustained the stability of the conference through many changes in membership and principals over the years," Meyer's letter stated.

"His web-based publication of the SVC has made it a model to other conferences throughout the state of Illinois. His leadership and commitment to the SVC is irreplaceable."

Duties for Overstreet as athletic director include booking officials for home games -- also as SVC secretary, official are scheduled for conference tournaments and track meets by him.

Overstreet was also responsible for the scheduling of athletic events, buses for road games, scheduling of the school's gymnasium, buses, officials and workers, and take care of the athletic budget for games and other things such as uniforms.

"There are so many things that I do -- the supervision of games, making hospitality rooms, taking care of scoreboards, microphones and workers for games, and so on. You've got to make sure the officials are here, and they get into the rooms and you have drinks for them -- things like that," Overstreet said.

"There's a lot more to it, and that's what pretty much every athletic director has to do."

The duties have led to a few long nights for Overstreet.

"The days vary. On a Friday football game night, I'd be in at school at 6:15-6:30 a.m., and shut off the lights at, sometimes, 10-10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m," Overstreet said. "It gets way past any 9 a.m.-5 p.m. job concept."

Despite the long hours, Overstreet said he will miss being PBL High School's athletic director.

"I'm sure I'm going to miss it all -- the athletic director part of it, the teaching part of it, working with the students in the classroom, which is the first priority," Overstreet said.

"I'll definitely miss most of it. I'm not going to miss some of the nights where you're standing out in the rain at a football game, or when it's 40 degress and windy and snowing at a track meet. I'm not going to miss some of that, but I'm going to miss it, especially working with a lot of the people here, students and staff."

When the boys basketball team held its senior-night festivities last February, Overstreet was honored for his work by the school, as he was introduced via a speech given over the public address annoucement system by PBL High School Superintendent Travis Duley, including the following excerpts:

"Since taking over as athletic director in the fall of 1999, Mr. Overstreet has worked tirelessly to maintain and improve the PBL athletic department. From scheduling games, to scheduling officials, to taking care of all of the behind the scenes work that nobody even knows about; Mr. Overstreet will be greatly missed.

"John is well known as a meticulous planner, manager, and organizer. Under Mr. Overstreet’s watch, never has a game gone by on the grounds of PBL High School where every last detail wasn’t thought out — from who’s taking tickets, to where the visiting team’s bus should park, to the officials having the specific drink that they like waiting for them at the end of the game.

"This is just a small list of the detail-oriented planning that Mr. Overstreet takes care of for each and every athletic event at PBL High School."

***

Overstreet's father passed away six weeks after he graduated from Paxton High School in 1977. He therefore had to delay his plans for college.

"I had to worry about closing the jewelry store that my family ran, so I didn't go back to school for about two years," Overstreet said.

Overstreet and a former classmate owned a painting company from 1977-79. He then started working for the Paxton school district in 1979 as a part-time custodian and part-time painter while going to school at Parkland College, and then the University of Illinois.

"Those were just part-time jobs while I was going full time to school. It helped pay some bills," Overstreet said. "It was a good part-time job with a lot of flexibility."

Overstreet was hired for a teaching position in 1983 by Charlie Wood, who served as the school district's superintendent when Overstreet was still in high school and kept that position until the early 1990's.

"He definitely gave me so many opportunities in all my 34 years here at Paxton/PBL," Overstreet said. "Charlie was major influence in my life. I owe him a lot."

While teaching at the PBL Junior High School building -- located at what is now PBL Eastlawn Elementary School -- for 11 years, Overstreet coached junior high boys basketball during nine of those years. He also started a 29-year run as the high school boys' track and field team.

In his final year as the head track and field coach, the team won what was believed to be the program's first ever sectional title in 2012. The Panthers tied for first with Tri-Valley with 84 points apeice.

"I knew it was going to be close. It was a good feeling," Overstreet said. "I didn't know at that point in time that I wasn't going to be coaching next year because of some changes, but it was a good experience."

Overstreet also served as a coach for football team for 12 years -- and for a 12-year run that ended in 2012, coached boys' and girls' high school cross country.

Two of Overstreet's boys cross country teams -- in 2006 and 2007 -- that qualified for the IHSA's state meet.

"That was probably the highlight of coaching cross country when I was able to coach team," Overstreet said.

During his 34 years at the school district, Overstreet has noticed a lot of changes, including the upgrade in technology from the Apple IIe and IIc.

"They didn't do a whole lot," Overstreet said. "Things have changed dramatically. The kids have changed. They're still kids. One of the biggest changes is technology."

During the fall of 2012, PBL's collective bargaining agreement resulted in an expansion of the high school athletic director’s duties, so that John Overstreet will now be filling the role of activities director as well as athletic director.

With the expanded duties, Overstreet decided to resign from his position as coach of the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams and boys’ track team at the high school because he will no longer have time to do that job, as well.

During that same year, Overstreet handed over his resignation as athletic director and government teacher, which would be effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

"I basically had to do it to get into the retirement mode. PBL has a retirement incentive that we had to get into to be able to get it," Overstreet said.

"I really didn't have much of a choice if I wanted, financially down the road, to be where I'm at. The pension system, and the question marks, kind of led to the decision at that point in time."

Overstreet's financial situation was helped when he and three fellow current and former employees of the PBL school district -- Jim Carley, Diana Hale and Martha Gentes -- won a $1 million prize -- $250,000 each -- through Illinois Lottery’s Nov. 23, 2013, Powerball drawing.

"We were very lucky to win. It was a great experience," Overstreet said. "It helps, no doubt. It definitely has helped in the last several years with things -- with being able to spoil the grandkids, do a little bit of traveling here and there and watching Dylan play when he played in college."

***

Overstreet said he has no immediate plans for how he will spend his retirement years.

"I'm basically going to enjoy the summer and catch up on the honey-do-list," Overstreet said. "I'll probably look for something part-time where I'll have some flexibility to be able to do some things and see the grandkids. We have no big plans to travel or leave Paxton or anything like that."

As he leaves his jobs at PBL, Overstreet said he is proud of the current state of the school's athletic programs.

"I think that we have some of the best facilities, top to bottom, with the fields and the gyms and our new message center," Overstreet said. "I think our programs are in a great place right now. I think PBL's well-respected. I know other schools coming here know that things are going to be in order and in place. I feel confident that I haven't steered us off course too much here. I think we're in a good place as far as PBL's concerned."

In the meantime, Overstreet said thanks "to my family and my wife (Dawn) over the years."