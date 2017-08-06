Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Miscellaneous

Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K to take place July 3

Thu, 06/08/2017 - 1:39pm | The Ford County Record
SIBLEY -- The fifth annual Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K will be held Monday, July 3. at the Sibley Pavilion.
 
Pre-race activities will start at 7:30 p.m., with the race set to begin at 9 p.m.
 
All proceeds will go to Handles of Hope and GCMS/PBL school back pack programs.

