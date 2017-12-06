IHSA to discontinue administration of performance-enhancing drug testing

BLOOMINGTON -- At the IHSA Board of Directors' meeting on Monday, the board approved two non-consent items.

The IHSA will discontinue the administration of performance-enhancing drug testing.

“The Board had chosen to continue the Performance Enhancing Drug Testing Program the past few years, but ultimately did not appropriate any funding to conduct new testing," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. "After thoughtful deliberation by the Board today regarding the future of the program, the Board and staff felt that it was important for our membership to understand that there would be no new testing in the immediate future.

"The IHSA will continue to enact its policy on performance-enhancing drugs as we shift our efforts more towards education and awareness. The program was enacted as a deterrent for performance-enhancing drug use, and we felt like it was a success in that regard, while also resulting in three positive tests through five years of testing. We are confident that the national attention on this subject in recent years has helped to better educate and increase awareness for student-athletes, coaches and parents.

"In addition, we believe that the influx of testing by our schools for various substances has also acted as a deterrent in student-athletes taking illegal and potentially harmful substances. Overall, we feel like the program was a success, and are pleased to know that we can quickly and efficiently reimplement it, should our member schools ever direct our Board to do so.”

Per a change in the NFHS State Association Adoptions that occurred following the meeting of the IHSA Advisory Committee, the Board voted to adopt an expanded coaches box that will begin at the baseline and extend 28 feet toward the center line.