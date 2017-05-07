2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K results

- Our Sites
SIBLEY — Kody Harrison won the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
Harrison finished the 5K with a time of 18:02.2 while Thomas Stone finished second with a time of 18:49.7 and Clay Gaesser finished third with a time of 19:16.5.
Alison Cowell finished first among female runners with a time of 21:59.9 while Zander Wier (22:50.2), Caleb Wilkes (23:06.3), Liam Killian (23:27.6), Randy Lipking (23:33.5), Nick Retherford (24:59.2) and Jayden Jackman (25:54.2) rounded up the top 10.
MONDAY, July 3
SIBLEY SPARKLING SHUFFLE 5K
1. Kody Harrison, 18:02.2; 2. Thomas Stone, 18:49.7; 3. Clay Gaesser, 19:16.5; 4. Alison Cowell, 21:59.9; 5. Zander Wier, 22:50.2; 6. Caleb Wilkes, 23:06.3; 7. Liam Killian, 23:27.6; 8. Randy Lipking, 23:33.5; 9. Nick Retherford, 24:59.2; 10. Jayden Jackman, 25:54.2; 11. Dominik Harmon, 26:47.9; 12. Grace Stidinger, 27:45.0; 13. Kimber Edelman, 28:17.3; 14. Sue Berry, 29:42.3; 15. Jessica Birky, 29:43.1; 16. Heather Grizzle, 32:03.2; 17. Ry Walker, 32:05.8; 18. Katie Stidinger, 32:21.0; 19. Katie Rudin, 32:23.6; 20. Jacob Jackman, 33:37.1; 21. Brian Stidinger, 33:59.6; 22. Deawn Kicel, 36:22.8; 23. Zadie Sims, 36:26.5; 24. Levi Sims, 36:57.5; 25. Ellen Maxey, 36:59.0; 26. Jackie Quinley, 37:00.9; 27. Addison McCreary, 37:33.3; 28. Aaron Sims, 37:55.3; 29. Chad Hed, 38:19.4; 30. Maurica Hewitt, 39:17.0; 31. Kaden Borders, 45:10.6; 32. Alyson Farmer, 47:08.2; 33. Corey Cope, 47:57.8; 34. Mitchel Quinley, 50:15.8; 35. Dill Pickles, 50:16.1; 36. Elizabeth Cope, 50:40; 37. Cindy Vaughn, 50:40.3; 38. Cathey Stidinger, 52:14.6; 39. June Yoder, 52:19.0; 40. Molly Ertel, 52:30.2; 40. Jean Ertel, 52:30.2; 41. Bryce Hewitt, 53:27.4; 42. Andrea Page Lee, 54:34.2; 42. Kelly Tompkins, 54:34.2; 43. Rene Hinojosa, 54:40.3; 43. Monica, 54:40.3; 44. Laura Hazen, 56:35.4; 45. Samantha Schultz, 56:38.4; 46. Braxten Jamison, 56:47.6; 47. Jayden Love, 57:58.6; 48. Brandon Reynolds, 58:01.8; 49. Mikaila Walker, 58:02.5; 50. Heather Brandt, 1:00:37.5; 51. Kayla Ranta, 1:00:44.8; 52. Ashley Peeler, 1:01:20.2; 53. Linda Hoover, 1:02:29.8; 53. Rob Hoover, 1:02:29.8; 53. Cara Brucker, 1:02:29.8; 53. Tina Seifert, 1:02:29.8; 53. Tobie Vaughn, 1:02:29.8; 53. Bonnie Voyles, 1:02:29.8; 53. Brianna Lee, 1:02:29.8; 53. Natalie Denbi, 1:02:29.8; 53. Janae Tompkins, 1:02:29.8.
Comments
