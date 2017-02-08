Rantoul soap-box racer places third in Derby World Championship

Joshua Ostrander with his two National Point titles and his third place World Trophy.

AKRON, Ohio -- Joshua Ostrander, 14, of Rantoul, competed in the 80th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship on July 22.

Over 350 racers from the United States and four countries took part in the weeklong event. On Tuesday of race week, Ostrander took part in the Dairy Queen DQ Rally Challenge, where he was eliminated in the first round by 0.005 seconds.

After adjustment day on Friday, Joshua then raced in the FEAASBD World Championship race on Saturday, where he won the first round by 0.047 seconds, the second round by 0.006 seconds and the third round by 0.013 seconds to reach the Championship Heat.

From lane one of the three-lane race, Joshua finished third, missing out on the win by 0.009 seconds, and falling short of second place by 0.005 seconds.

Rantoul also is the home of Joshua’s big brother Mark Ostrander, 22, who was the 2008 FEAASBD Rally Masters Overall National Points Champion and had placed second in the World Championship that year.