Paxton native wins gold medal in Special Olympics bowling event

CHAMPAIGN -- Randy McQuinn, a 51-year-old Paxton native, was one of several members of the Eastern Prairie Area bowling team to receive a gold medal from Sunday's Special Olympics Illinois Area 8 Tournament at Western and Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign.
McQuinn, who resided in a residence home in Urbana and bowls for the joint program of the Champaign/Urbana Park Districts, advances to the sectional round, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 14.
All participants in Sunday's tournament have been practicing each Wednesday since early June.
