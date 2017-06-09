MONTICELLO – Wade’s 5K for 5P will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, at Lodge Park in Monticello.

Registration/packet pick-up will start at 7 a.m., with the 5K run and recreational walk to start at 8:30 a.m., followed immediately by the kids’ half-mile fun run.

Anyone who wants to find details about advanced registration, volunteering, sponsoring or donating can visit the event web site at www.wades5kfor5p.com.

The race is run as a means to spread awareness of a syndrome called 5P-(pronounced “five p minus” or “five p” for short), also known as Cri du Chat.

The syndrome is caused by a missing portion of the fifth chromosome manifesting in a variety of physical and cognitive disabilities and medical complications. It affects approximately one in 50,000 newborns in the United States.

Wade Jones, son of former Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football quarterback Chris Jones, was diagnosed with the syndrome when he was four months old.

Proceeds from Wade’s 5K for 5P will support both the 5P- Society (a national support group for families having a member with 5P-) and local 5P- children with special therapy and educational needs.