ONARGA -- The Ford-Iroquois 4-H SharpShooters Club will hold a kickoff event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the ICLEA Range on the Iroquois County Fairgrounds.

This event is for club members and anyone interested in joining the club. There is no fee for this event.

There will be opportunities for instructoin and practice in archery, .22 rifle and shotgun. Participants can choose to try any or all of hte disciplines. Youth must be 8 years old by Sept. 1, 2017, to participate in archery, but must be 10 years old by that date to shoot the .22 rifle and shotgun.

Loaner rifles, shotguns and bows will be available for use, but youth are welcome to bring their own. The club will provide targets. For safety, all participants must bring and use eye and ear protection and wear close-toed shoes (no flip-flops or sandals).

In order to participate in this event, youth must be enrolled as a current member of hte Ford-Iroquois 4-H Sharpshooters Club and have a completed medical and risk liability forms on file. Past members will receive information during the middle of September about re-enrolling online.

New members are welcome to contact the University of Illinois Extension office in Onarga at (815) 268-4051 or jodle@illinois.edu.