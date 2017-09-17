GCMS Athletic Hall of Fame selects inductees

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Athletic Hall of Fame committed selected three inductees for the Class of 2017.

The panel of 20 members looked over the credentials of over 50 former athletes, teams, and coaches from GCMS, Melvin-Sibley, Gibson City, Drummer, Melvin, and Sibley High Schools before making their selection. Nominees must be at least 10 years removed from their career as a high school athlete, team, or coach in the district and nominations are always accepted by the committee from the community.

Those interesting in nominating someone can submit your nominations to Ryan Tompkins at Tompkins.ryan@gcmsk12.org or contact committee President Doug Parsons or vice president Al Beck. The GCMS Athletic Hall of Fame is sponsored by the GCMS Athletic Booster Club. This induction ceremony will take place on Sept. 29 during halftime of the GCMS homecoming football game against Tremont.

FRIEND OF THE HALL OF FAME

GCMS Super Fan Roy Roemer

Roy was inducted in February 2017 and will be honored during the induction ceremony this fall. Roy has followed Gibson City based athletics since arriving in the community in the early 1970s. He was inducted in 2014 as a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a “Friend of Basketball.”

He can been seen at any athletic event in the community ranging from community youth programs to all varsity sports. Roy, who was dianosed with cancer in January, is, according to GCMS Athletic Hall of Fame Secretary Ryan Tompkins, the epitome of the superfan as he encourages every student-athlete and is there is support all GCMS activities, he has served as an inspiration to the entire community for his determination and commitment in being a role model of what a fan should stand for and be and as a person who’s heart is truly 100 percent behind the present and past athletes of the GCMS school district.

Ramie Lantz -- GCMS Class of 1997

Career

-- 9 varsity letters (3 in track, 3 in football, 3 in basketball)

Football:

-- 3-year starting offensive tackle

-- 1st Team All-Sangamon Valley Tackle (1996), Special Mention (1995)

-- 1st Team News-Gazette All-Area Tackle (1996), Special Mention (1995)

-- Accepted scholarship to play at Eastern Illinois University (played 1 year)

Basketball:

-- 2-Time 1st Team All-Sangamon Valley (1996 and 1997), 2nd Team (1995)

-- 1st Team News-Gazette All-Area (1997)

-- 2nd Team Pantagraph All-Area (1997)

-- Special Mention IBCA All-State (1997)

-- Led Pantagraph area in rebounding for 3 years

-- Career 1,400 points and 983 rebounds ranks 2nd all-time at GCMS

-- 54.9% FG is 2nd all-time for career at GCMS

-- Season Averages:

* 1994-1995 (16.8 ppg, 12.8 rebounds, 57.9% FG)

* 1995-1996 (16.5 ppg, 12.1 rebounds, 55.2% FG)

* 1996-1997 (16.7ppg, 10.3 rebounds)

Track:

-- 3 Varsity Letters

Tammy McCullough-Craig -- GCHS Class of 1976

Tennis:

-- Team MVP (1974 and 1975)

-- Team Captain (1973, 1974, 1975)

-- 10-0 Regular Season Singles Record (1975)

-- State Tournament Qualifier (1974 and 1975)

-- Tammy and Lisa Noble are the only multi-state qualifiers in school history

Volleyball:

-- Team Captain (1973, 1974, 1975)

-- Team MVP (1976)

-- POST-HIGH SCHOOL:

-- Attended William Rainey Harper College

-- Qualified and played in National Community College Finals in Tennis

After high school golf:

-- Railside Club Champion in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1997

NOTE: Tennis was not available Tammy’s freshman year and all girl sports were in their infancy during her high school career. Tammy is considered, according to Tompkins, a trailblazer for female athletes at GCMS because of her successes and accomplishments came during the time in which high school athletics in Illinois became endorsed by the IHSA. Tennis and volleyball became a school sponsored sports her sophomore year.

Noel Hutchcraft -- GCHS Class of 1959

Track:

-- 1 varsity letter

Football

– 2 varsity letters (member of 1957 Hall of Fame Team)

Basketball:

-- 4 year varsity player, 3 varsity letters

-- Team leader in scoring (18 ppg), field goal percentage, and 2nd in FT% as a senior

-- Team MVP as a junior and senior

-- All-Monticello Tourney Member in 1958

-- GCHS/GCMS District’s 1st 1,000 point scorer

-- 2-Time All-Wauseca Conference 1st Team

-- 1st Team News-Gazette All-Area

-- Honorable Mention AP All-State Team

After high school:

-- Played freshman team basketball at Eastern Illinois University