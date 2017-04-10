PF Young Guns to host field day

LODA -- The Pheasants Forever Young Guns Illinois Pioneer Chapter 69 will be hosting a field day to complete the hunters safety course on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 2-6 p.m. at Kevin Bachman's farm.

In order to qualify to take this class, participants must take the hunters safety class online and bring the completed certificate with you to the field day.

Any questions can be directed to pfyoungguns.com or flmagers88@gmail.com.