2017 Wade's 5K for 5P results

SATURDAY
WADE'S 5K FOR 5P
At Monticello
RUN AGE GROUPS
Female 14 and Under
1. Helene Jones, 26:16; 2. Josie Kleist, 35:11.6; 3. Riley Sapp, 35:26.7; 4. Emerson Snook, 37:42.8; 5. Christina White, 48:31.3.
Female 20-29
1. Kelli Kirby, 25:37.3; 2. Samantha Larocca, 32:43.4.
Female 30-39
1. Sara Wade, 24:04.9; 2. Julie Henry, 24:29.2; 3. Ashley Sapp, 26:50.5; 4. Eric White, 27:53.5; 5. Erica Bryant, 27:54.8; 6. Emily Bromiel, 28:30.7; 7. Carolina Vance, 29:43.1; 8. Jessica Weeks, 30:45.1; 9. Megan Jones, 31:29.9; 10. Miranda Reedy, 31:32.9; 11. Jaclyn Patrick, 31:56.4; 12. Shagra Stone, 32:22.3; 13. Amanda Helms, 33:42.4; 14. Ashley Quinlan, 34:07.9; 15. Tracy Ward, 38:46.2; 16. Amy Snow, 42:10.4; 17. Kasey Klein, 54:39.
Female 40-49
1. Allison Kleist, 26:11.8; 2. Danielle Chalfant, 27:51.2; 3. Kristi Roth, 28:40; 4. Melissa Whittall, 30:28.1; 5. Missy Lieb, 38:55.4; 6. Amy Broyles, 57:24.5.
Female 50-59
1. Dence Love, 32:04.7.
Female 60 and Over
1. Barb Hollis, 38:30.9; 2. Patty Bingman, 40:04.5; 3. Marsha Nix, 43:09.5.
Male 14 and Under
1. Ty Graham, 23:54.6; 2. Hayden Schall, 28:54.2; 3. Sean Hudson, 29:13.3; 4. Blake Patrick, 31:56.2.
Male 15-19
1. Westin Perrero, 23:46.5; 2. Tate Graham, 30:10.9; 3. Mason Ecker, 36:24.3; 4. Drake Schrodt, 36:27.6; 5. Colton Coy, 36:28.1; 6. Dalton Busboom, 36:36.9; 7. Austin Gooden, 36:36.9; 8. Christian Jones, 47:38; 9. Alex Rueck, 53:38.
Male 20-29
1. Sean Fitzgerald, 22:06.3; 2. Jacob Kueker, 22:53; 3. Jordan Salinas, 27:03.1; 4. Brett Trafren, 27:46.6; 5. Ryan Tate, 37:12.9.
Male 30-39
1. Nick Morphew, 19:02; 2. Josh Cothren, 23:26.4; 3. Patrick Loftus, 26:27.4; 4. Ryan Snow, 34:04.6; 5. Nathan Quinlan, 52:24.3.
Male 40-49
1. Andrew Buffenbarger, 20:59.5; 2. Andy Hudson, 23:28.2; 3. Russell Chalfant, 23:48.9; 4. Zeke Wade, 24:50.7; 5. Jeff Graham, 25:15.8; 6. John Lieb, 27:18.3; 7. Mark Mesplay, 30:21.2; 8. Bryce Hoffman, 47:52.9.
Male 50-59
1. John Ping, 25:35.1; 2. Robert Kessler, 26:51.1; 3. Dan Koenigs, 31:45.9; 4. Geoff Love, 32:05.
Male 60 and Over
1. Kevin Jackson, 29:14.6; 2. Scott Hoffman, 36:54.2; 3. Donald Pratt, 40:25.6.
WALK AGE GROUPS
Female 99 and Under
1. Trish Foran, 38:48.1; 2. Melinda Douglas, 40:29.7; 2. Ann Marty, 40:29.7; 4. Becky Mesplay, 43:35.7; 5. Kathy Timmons, 44:41.7; 6. Tina Brandon, 45:05.6; 7. Janet Vance, 46:23.5; 8. Ashley Rosenberry, 47:31.1; 9. Molly Loftus, 47:31.4; 10. Amanda Elam, 48:37.7; 11. Gay Fritz, 50:36.5; 12. Kelly Musgrove, 50:37.9; 13. Joyce Ronk, 50:48; 14. Branda Keeter, 50:50; 15. Debbie Cassout, 50:50.3; 16. Pam Bennett, 52:13.7; 17. Jennifer Muck, 52:15; 18. Gilda Diniz, 52:16.4; 19. Julie Ditmars, 52:37.3; 20. Megan Hughes, 53:28.3; 21. Tina Hughes, 53:29; 22. Katelyn Baker, 54:33; 23. Deb Klein, 54:39.1; 24. Stacey Dupee, 54:42.6; 25. Peggy Busey, 56:51.2; 26. Barbara Edwards, 56:51.9; 27. Joanne Guyot, 56:52.2; 28. Ashley Barnes, 57:24.6.
Male 99 and Under
1. Chuck Foran, 38:48.7; 2. Rocky Marron, 41:00.6; 3. Adrian Elam, 41:20.4; 4. John Hauck, 44:30.1; 5. Rick Timmons, 44:42.8; 6. Mike Wright, 45:03.2; 7. Brian Jones, 47:54; 8. Rick Peters, 49:35.9; 9. Rob Fritz, 50:37.3; 10. Chad Musgrove, 50:37.7; 11. Ron Keeter, 50:51.2; 12. Derrick Muck, 52:13.4; 13. Dylan Polson, 53:36.4; 14. Brandon Scott, 53:36.4; 15. Brock Marron, 55:22.5; 16. Dane Polson, 55:22.7; 17. Jonathan Muller, 57:27.1; 18. Andrew Riggleman, 57:28.1.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.