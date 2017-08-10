GCMS Education Foundation to host 5K Monster Dash

GIBSON CITY -- The GCMS Education Foundation is hosting its fourth annual 5K Monster Dash at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Preregistration forms may be found at gcmsk12.org. Race-day registration starts at 8 a.m.

This is a fun run, so there will be no timing bibs, but a timing clock will be present. Early registration is $25 until Oct 17 -- with a T-shirt included -- then $30 afterwards with no T-shirt). The GCMS Education Foundation provides funds for special teachers projects. Anyone with questions can email Jewel Lewis at lewis7239@sbcglobal.net.