Andy Thompson wins Street Stock championship at Farmer City Raceway

FARMER CITY -- Andy Thompson of Paxton won the Street Stocks division championship at the Farmer City Raceway for the 2017 season.

After the Raceway's final race on Friday, Sept. 1, in which Thompson finished ninth in the Street Stocks feature, Thompson had 469 points. He had three more points than the second-place finisher, Jim Ransom.

Thompson had four top-five finishes and 15 top-10 finishes during the 2017 season.