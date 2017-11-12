PBL cheerleaders place second in competition

WILMINGTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cheerleading squad placed second in their division at a competition held Sunday at Wilmington High School, qualifying for the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association’s state meet as a result.
The Panthers’ next competition will be held this upcoming Sunday at Joliet West High School. The ICCA state meet will take place Saturday, Jan. 6.
Comments
